Woman pays for 'Russian astronaut' to return to Earth in marriage scam
人の男に65歳女性が約440万円詐欺被害
OTSU, Shiga, Oct 10 (Japan Today) - Police are investigating whether a woman in central Japan was scammed into sending around 4.4 million yen to a person who claimed to be a Russian astronaut working at the International Space Station and needing money to return to Earth to marry her.
The 65-year-old woman in Shiga Prefecture, became acquainted with the person on a social networking site in June before they communicated through the Line messaging app. The person repeatedly told her they loved her and proposed marriage, the police said.
The suspect then asked the woman for money as expenses for a rocket and its "landing fees" on Earth, said the police. ...continue reading
Oct 10 (MBS NEWS) - 宇宙飛行士を名乗る外国人の男に「地球に戻るためのロケット費用」として、女性が４４０万円をだまし取られました。 ...continue reading
Japanese woman claims Turkish fiance defrauded her
dailysabah.com - Oct 11
Claiming her fiance deceived her into giving him a large amount of cash, Japanese woman Yumiko Sakagami sought justice on Turkish TV.
dailysabah.com - Oct 11
Claiming her fiance deceived her into giving him a large amount of cash, Japanese woman Yumiko Sakagami sought justice on Turkish TV.
Memorial held for Japanese student fatally shot in US 30 years ago
NHK - Oct 10
A Japanese student who was fatally shot in the United States 30 years ago was remembered in his home city, where his parents renewed their appeal for the world without gun crimes.
NHK - Oct 10
A Japanese student who was fatally shot in the United States 30 years ago was remembered in his home city, where his parents renewed their appeal for the world without gun crimes.
Yoko Ono's ex-husband, avant-garde pioneer composer Ichiyanagi, dies at 89
Japan Today - Oct 10
Avant-garde pianist and composer Toshi Ichiyanagi, who studied with John Cage and went on to lead Japan’s advances in experimental modern music, has died. He was 89.
Japan Today - Oct 10
Avant-garde pianist and composer Toshi Ichiyanagi, who studied with John Cage and went on to lead Japan’s advances in experimental modern music, has died. He was 89.
Woman pays for 'Russian astronaut' to return to Earth in marriage scam
Japan Today - Oct 10
Police are investigating whether a woman in central Japan was scammed into sending around 4.4 million yen to a person who claimed to be a Russian astronaut working at the International Space Station and needing money to return to Earth to marry her.
Japan Today - Oct 10
Police are investigating whether a woman in central Japan was scammed into sending around 4.4 million yen to a person who claimed to be a Russian astronaut working at the International Space Station and needing money to return to Earth to marry her.
Monkeys on the loose in Mie Prefecture
News On Japan - Oct 07
Dozens of monkeys roaming through a residential area of Kuwana City, Mie Prefecture, are caught on camera by a local resident.
News On Japan - Oct 07
Dozens of monkeys roaming through a residential area of Kuwana City, Mie Prefecture, are caught on camera by a local resident.
Body in river near Tokyo confirmed as that of missing 7-yr-old girl
Kyodo - Oct 07
A body found recently in a river in Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, has been confirmed as that of a 7-year-old girl who went missing in late September, investigative sources said Thursday.
Kyodo - Oct 07
A body found recently in a river in Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, has been confirmed as that of a 7-year-old girl who went missing in late September, investigative sources said Thursday.
Sex bomb: Japan suspect bag turns out to be 'adult goods'
AFP - Oct 06
A team of police explosives experts in Japan rushed to the scene of a suspicious package in a parking lot this week -- only to find discarded sex toys inside.
AFP - Oct 06
A team of police explosives experts in Japan rushed to the scene of a suspicious package in a parking lot this week -- only to find discarded sex toys inside.
Japan's 'cool' tattoo culture reflects changing values
Nikkei - Oct 05
Tattooing has a long and complex history in Japan. Its lineage can be traced to facial designs on haniwa, ancient clay figurines dating from the fourth and fifth centuries, but it was also used to punish recidivist criminals, who were humiliated by having their foreheads inscribed with four strokes composing the ideogram for "dog."
Nikkei - Oct 05
Tattooing has a long and complex history in Japan. Its lineage can be traced to facial designs on haniwa, ancient clay figurines dating from the fourth and fifth centuries, but it was also used to punish recidivist criminals, who were humiliated by having their foreheads inscribed with four strokes composing the ideogram for "dog."
Japanese emperor Naruhito to take MRI test in November
AFP - Oct 04
Japan's Emperor Naruhito, 62, will have an MRI scan of his prostate after doctors detected "somewhat concerning indications" in health exams, the palace said on Monday.
AFP - Oct 04
Japan's Emperor Naruhito, 62, will have an MRI scan of his prostate after doctors detected "somewhat concerning indications" in health exams, the palace said on Monday.
Are Japanese not workaholics!?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Oct 04
Japanese employees are famous for working long hours but labor productivity is very low when it comes to work efficiency.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Oct 04
Japanese employees are famous for working long hours but labor productivity is very low when it comes to work efficiency.
Man arrested over fire that killed 2 people in apartment building for homeless people
Japan Today - Oct 03
Police in Kita-Hiroshima, Hokkaido, have arrested a 67-year-old man on suspicion of murder after the two-floor apartment building for homeless people, in which he lived, was set on fire, killing two people.
Japan Today - Oct 03
Police in Kita-Hiroshima, Hokkaido, have arrested a 67-year-old man on suspicion of murder after the two-floor apartment building for homeless people, in which he lived, was set on fire, killing two people.
Antonio Inoki, pro wrestling star turned politician dies
DW News - Oct 01
Antonio Inoki, a Japanese professional wrestling star turned politician, died on Saturday, aged 79, according to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, a company he founded.
DW News - Oct 01
Antonio Inoki, a Japanese professional wrestling star turned politician, died on Saturday, aged 79, according to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, a company he founded.
Japan court rejects long-stay visa for gay U.S. man married to Japanese
Kyodo - Sep 30
A Japanese court on Friday upheld the denial of a long-term residence visa to an American man who married his same-sex Japanese partner in the United States.
Kyodo - Sep 30
A Japanese court on Friday upheld the denial of a long-term residence visa to an American man who married his same-sex Japanese partner in the United States.
Arrested group had 20,000 orders for forged residence cards
NHK - Sep 30
Japanese police have arrested five Chinese and one Japanese on suspicion of forging hundreds of residence cards to be issued to foreign residents in Japan.
NHK - Sep 30
Japanese police have arrested five Chinese and one Japanese on suspicion of forging hundreds of residence cards to be issued to foreign residents in Japan.
Male rapper arrested for threatening woman on social media
Japan Today - Sep 29
Police in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old rapper on suspicion of threatening a female acquaintance on a social networking site.
Japan Today - Sep 29
Police in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old rapper on suspicion of threatening a female acquaintance on a social networking site.
Two women murdered in Okayama house, missing car found in Hiroshima
News On Japan - Sep 28
A car missing from the scene of the murder of 2 women in a house in Ibara City, Okayama Prefecture, has been found in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture.
News On Japan - Sep 28
A car missing from the scene of the murder of 2 women in a house in Ibara City, Okayama Prefecture, has been found in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7