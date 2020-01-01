Japan ranked last in women staff in tertiary education in 2020: OECD
Japan Today -- Oct 10
Japan had the lowest share of female staff in tertiary education in 2020 among 32 comparable member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development at 30 percent, the group's recent report on education said.
Women represent 45 percent of academic professionals across OECD countries on average, according to the report released Oct. 3, highlighting how much Japan still needs to catch up.
Among the countries, Lithuania ranked the highest at 59 percent, followed by Latvia and Finland at 55 percent and 53 percent respectively. The United States just tipped over the majority line at 51 percent.
Japan lagged behind the second group of worst ranked countries -- Luxembourg, Switzerland and South Korea -- which stood at around 36 percent. ...continue reading
Japan prefecture to grant workers leave to take care of grandkids
Japan ranked last in women staff in tertiary education in 2020: OECD
The Ruthless World of Inheritance Battles in Early Medieval Japan
Nomura is teaching Japan high school kids how to invest
Japan court halts decertification of language school over student abuse
45% of Japan firms interested in hiring foreign nationals: survey
'Carry and walk' for 5 minutes, then hold in arms for 8 more
Humanoid robot laughs along with human conversation
Minister calls for mandatory safety devices on nursery school buses
New exhibition at Stonehenge probes Japan's prehistoric cultures
More kids showing signs of premature aging
How Advanced Is Education in Japan
Bon Odori Dance Festival | Japan Travel | Local Traditional Culture
Does Japan have a plastic problem?
47 Prefectures - 都道府県（とどうふけん）| Japanese vocabulary
Young women in Japan want fewer than 2 children, 1st time since 1940
