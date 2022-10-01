Japan prefecture to grant workers leave to take care of grandkids

The initiative, expected to start in January, would be the first such undertaking among the 47 prefectures in the country, according to the Miyagi government. It reflects a growing number of families where both parents work and where help from grandparents is needed.

Gov. Yoshihiro Murai told reporters on Oct. 3 that he would take three days off this month to take care of his second grandchild born in September, and mentioned his "deep regret" for not playing an active role in rearing his own children.