Memorial held for Japanese student fatally shot in US 30 years ago
About 100 people took part in the ceremony for Hattori Yoshihiro in Nagoya City, central Japan, on Sunday.
The 16-year-old was studying in the US state of Louisiana in October 1992. He was on his way to a Halloween party when he went to the wrong house, whose owner mistook him for an invader and fatally shot him.
Hattori's parents have been campaigning for US gun control since their son's death.
The victim's mother, Hattori Mieko, said she has been trying to promote the cause so that her son's death would never be in vain.
The controversy over gun control is dividing the public in the US, which has been plagued by mass shootings. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the first firearm regulation law in 28 years, was enacted in June.
But that same month, the US Supreme Court overturned a New York state law that restricted firearms carried outside the home. The ruling found that the law infringed on the constitutional right to possess guns. ...continue reading
