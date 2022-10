Vettel: Alonso "a bit aggressive" in last corner fight in Japanese GP

SUZUKA, Oct 10 ( autosport.com ) - Alonso was catching Vettel after a late pitstop for a fresh set of inters gave him a significant pace advantage over rivals, allowing him to regain the places he had lost with the stop.

Vettel was the next in line and on the final lap Alonso dived down the inside into the right-handed first part of the chicane. As he bounced off the kerb Vettel held his ground on the outside and held the advantage into the second left-hand turn.

The pair then accelerated down the hill to the finish line side-by-side, with Vettel ultimately staying in front by 0.011s.

Co-incidentally they had been involved in an incident at the start, with a touch from Alonso sending Vettel into a spin.

With little to lose having dropped to the back for the restart after the red flag Vettel took a gamble and pitted to change from wets to inters at the first opportunity. It paid off, jumping him up the field. ...continue reading