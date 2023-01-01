Vettel: Alonso "a bit aggressive" in last corner fight in Japanese GP
SUZUKA, Oct 10 (autosport.com) - Alonso was catching Vettel after a late pitstop for a fresh set of inters gave him a significant pace advantage over rivals, allowing him to regain the places he had lost with the stop.
Vettel was the next in line and on the final lap Alonso dived down the inside into the right-handed first part of the chicane. As he bounced off the kerb Vettel held his ground on the outside and held the advantage into the second left-hand turn.
The pair then accelerated down the hill to the finish line side-by-side, with Vettel ultimately staying in front by 0.011s.
Co-incidentally they had been involved in an incident at the start, with a touch from Alonso sending Vettel into a spin.
With little to lose having dropped to the back for the restart after the red flag Vettel took a gamble and pitted to change from wets to inters at the first opportunity. It paid off, jumping him up the field. ...continue reading
Judo: Japan's Horikawa wins 1st world title in women's 63 kg
Japan's Megumi Horikawa won the women's 63-kilogram division at the judo world championships on Sunday in Tashkent for her first world title.
Verstappen takes 2nd straight drivers' title with Japan win
Max Verstappen is now a two-time Formula One world champion, both titles awarded under bizarre and unprecedented circumstances long after he crossed the finish line.
Tokyo aims to host Formula E race in 2024
Formula E racing, known as the F1 championship for electric vehicles, could be coming to the streets of Tokyo in the spring of 2024.
F1 Japanese Grand Prix weather forecast
As with the Singapore Grand Prix, the Japanese GP makes its long-awaited return after a three-year absence.
Tennis: Nishioka beats Shapovalov to win Korea Open
Yoshihito Nishioka stunned fourth seed Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) to win the Korea Open on Sunday for his second ATP title.
Ohtani signs $30 mil. deal with Angels for 2023 season
The Los Angeles Angels say two-way superstar Ohtani Shohei has signed a one-year deal worth 30 million dollars for the 2023 season.
Daria Saville Vlogs From Tokyo, Japan
Australian tennis player Daria Saville vlogs her trip to Tokyo for the Japan Open. She tries new snacks, avoids a typhoon, and discusses her injury suffered in the first round of the tournament.
Warriors-Wizards games in Japan to woo fans, sponsors
Japanese basketball fans will get to see NBA stars up close when the reigning league-champion Golden State Warriors take on the Washington Wizards in two preseason games.
Online Sports Betting In Japan: How Popular Is It?
Sports betting is becoming increasingly popular in Japan, with more and more people turning to the internet to place their bets.
Japan finishes its preparation for the World Cup with a positive balance
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is less than 2 months away and Japanese fans are eagerly waiting for the display of the football national team in the first World Cup in an Arab country.
What's so special about Hokuseiho?
It seem everybody is raving about the young wrestler Hokuseiho and it's not just you... even the great Yokozuna Hakuho saw the potential in him when he was just 7 years old.
Rank-and-filer Tamawashi wins autumn sumo tournament
Mongolian-born Tamawashi has won the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament.
Ohtani Shohei marks 14th win, 200th strikeout
In Major League Baseball, Japanese two-way star Ohtani Shohei of the Los Angeles Angels earned his 14th win and 200th strikeout. The Angels defeated the Minnesota Twins 4-2 on Friday in the Twin Cities.
Osaka pulls out of Japan Open with stomach pain
Naomi Osaka’s woes deepened when the struggling former world number one pulled out of Japan Open in Tokyo complaining of abdominal pain on Thursday.
"Shiko" The sumo exercise you need to try
Shiko is a basic sumo exercise but what makes this exercise so special? Shiko has a lot of benefits even if you aren't training to become a sumo wrestler. This exercise is great for mobility, pain management, and reduces stress that's been around for centuries!
