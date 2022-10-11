Japan scraps controls, hopes to revive tourism boom
「日本に行きたい」タイの空港に行列
TOKYO, Oct 11 (NHK) - Japan is reintroducing a visa waiver program for short-term visitors, and allowing visits by non-escorted individual tourists, as the country lifts most of its COVID-19 border controls. Japan's tourism industry was booming in pre-pandemic years.
In June, Japan reopened its doors to foreign tourists for the first time in about two years. In addition, the cap on arrivals was raised to 20,000 visitors a day. But visas were limited to those booked on registered package tours and accompanied by guides.
Foreign tourists have been slow to return. In June, 252 people visited Japan. The number increased to 7,903 in July, and 10,826 in August.
Tourism industry officials say western nationals' preference for non-escorted trips may be a factor. The officials also say many are reluctant to go through a cumbersome process to get a visa.
In September, the government again raised the daily cap on arrivals to 50,000, and began allowing in tourists on non-escorted tours. ...continue reading
Oct 11 (ANNnewsCH) - 11日から日本で、新型コロナウイルスの水際対策が緩和されることを受け、10日、タイの空港には、日本行きのフライトを楽しみにするタイの人たちの姿がありました。 ...continue reading
Tokyo taxi fares to rise for 1st time in 15 years
The best places to visit in Japan before swarms of tourists arrive
An insider's guide to Tokyo’s Koreatown
ANA flight bookings quintuple after Japan announces reopening
How to enter Japan | Required documents and fast-track entry
Yayoi Kusama pumpkin sculpture returns to Naoshima Island
Japan's largest airport hotel complex to open at Haneda in December
Yuji Tanabe completes capsule toy shop in Japan with mirror optical illusion
ANA to test sharkskin-like film on planes to reduce fuel consumption
Secret Tokyo bars and restaurants no one knows about
Travel alone on a luxury sightseeing express train (Kyoto→Osaka) | Aoniyoshi
Mt Fuji's 1st snow earlier than usual
Japan's businesses brace for long-awaited return of tourists
Follow in the footsteps of samurai on Japan’s oldest trail
What Are People Wearing in Tokyo, Japan?
