Japan scraps controls, hopes to revive tourism boom

In June, Japan reopened its doors to foreign tourists for the first time in about two years. In addition, the cap on arrivals was raised to 20,000 visitors a day. But visas were limited to those booked on registered package tours and accompanied by guides.

Foreign tourists have been slow to return. In June, 252 people visited Japan. The number increased to 7,903 in July, and 10,826 in August.

Tourism industry officials say western nationals' preference for non-escorted trips may be a factor. The officials also say many are reluctant to go through a cumbersome process to get a visa.

In September, the government again raised the daily cap on arrivals to 50,000, and began allowing in tourists on non-escorted tours. ...continue reading