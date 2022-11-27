Japan complete epic turnaround to beat Spain and top Group E
The Spanish also scraped through on goal difference thanks to Germany 4-2 win over Costa Rica, but this was a night of Japanese delight.
It was a comeback of the most unlikely proportions. How can a side lose 1-0 to Costa Rica and then beat Spain and Germany to top a group? It sounds like something so unlikely that it couldn’t ever be imagined ahead of the tournament, but this Japan team have become the neutral’s favourites as they’ve entertained us with every kick and become the centre of shocks.
The half-time changes by Hajime Moriyasu worked wonders. In the first period, Japan were so clearly second best that I’d penned a lovely piece about the resurgence of Alvaro Morata. But that one was sent to the scrap heap as Kaoru Mitoma and Ritsu Doan were introduced from the bench.
Suddenly, just as we saw in the Germany game, Japan took the game by the scruff of the neck and their opponents couldn’t cope. They were everywhere, overrunning the Spanish midfield that had passed them to death in the first half, and went 1-0 in front thanks to Morata. ...continue reading
Japan Times - Dec 08
Japan’s national soccer team returned home on Wednesday having surprised the world with group-stage wins over Germany and Spain in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, eventually exiting in the round of 16 on penalties to Croatia.
NHK - Dec 07
Japanese Major Leaguer Ohtani Shohei of the Los Angeles Angels has been chosen as a starting pitcher and designated hitter for the All-MLB Team.
NHK - Dec 06
Hundreds of soccer fans witnessed Japan's heartbreaking World Cup defeat to Croatia at a public viewing spot in Tokyo. Their reaction to the loss, however, was largely positive.
Reuters - Dec 06
Croatia goalkeeper Dominic Kivakovic saved penalties from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma and Maya Yoshida before Mario Pasalic netted the winning spot-kick in their 3-1 shootout win over Japan on Monday to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.
mirror.co.uk - Dec 03
Hugo Sanchez believes Spain deliberately lost to Japan on Thursday night to avoid a last-16 clash against Croatia and a potential quarter-final against Brazil at the World Cup.
AP - Dec 02
The “Agony of Doha” came 29 years ago, and Hajime Moriyasu experienced it first-hand as a midfielder on Japan’s national soccer team.
thesportsman.com - Dec 02
In the space of six second half minutes, Japan launched and completed an epic World Cup turnaround that saw them top Group E and beat Spain 2-1 on the night.
newsonjapan.com - Dec 01
Celtic have once again exploited the Japanese football market by signing Vissel Kobe centre-back, Yuki Kobayashi.
taipeitimes.com - Nov 28
The sight of Japanese fans at a World Cup bagging trash after a match - win or lose - always surprises non-Japanese. Japanese players are famous for doing the same in their team dressing room: hanging up towels, cleaning the floor and even leaving a thank-you note.
newsday - Nov 28
Costa Rica kept their chances alive of qualifying for the round of 16 with a 1-0 win over Japan in Group E at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.
NHK - Nov 28
Rank-and-file wrestler Abi has won the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament after the first three-way playoff in 28 years.
JRA公式チャンネル - Nov 27
Sunday, 27 November 2022 TOKYO Japan Autumn International JAPAN CUP in association with LONGINES(International Invitational) (G1) 2400m, Turf
inquirer.net - Nov 25
Japanese courtesy was on full display again at the World Cup when the national team left their dressing room spotless with an extra touch of kindness after their incredible 2-1 comeback win against Germany on Wednesday.
sen.com.au - Nov 24
Japan pulled off a major upset of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar overnight.
Fuji News Network - Nov 22
As people become more conscious about their health, saunas that work up a sweat are booming. FNN Prime Online focuses on Atsuko Goto, a female heat wave master who supported the boom and achieved the feat of being ranked third in the world.
standardmedia.co.ke - Nov 22
Japanese fans on Sunday shocked Qatari locals by clearing up Al Bayt stadium after Qatar vs Ecuador World Cup opening game, despite the fact, their team did not even feature in the match.