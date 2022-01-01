Japanese astronaut keeps International Space Station mission amid research scandal

A Japanese astronaut will not lose his 2023 mission to the space station despite his involvement in a research scandal, according to media reports.

Astronaut Satoshi Furukawa and his team, however, will be "appropriately" punished for "fabricated" and "altered" research study data simulating astronaut work on the International Space Station, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said in English-language reports from United Press International (UPI)(opens in new tab) and the Japan Times(opens in new tab).

Furukawa, originally trained as a medical doctor and surgeon, was said to have had a supervisory role in the research and no direct involvement otherwise in the work. ...continue reading