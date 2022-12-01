3 British men held over 2015 jewelry store robbery in Tokyo

The source said whether the three will be transferred to Japan is being determined by a court in Britain, which does not have an extradition treaty with Tokyo.

The three Britons left Japan two days after the heist and were put on an international wanted list by Japanese police through the International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol.

The men are suspected of taking 46 pieces of jewelry worth 106 million yen, including rings and pendants, after punching a male security guard and breaking display cases at Harry Winston's shop in the Omotesando Hills commercial complex in Shibuya Ward on the night of Nov. 20, 2015. ...continue reading