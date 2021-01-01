おすすめのGPSアプリならこれ！「iシェアリング」をご紹介
もしも頻繁に迷子になることがあるなら、GPSを利用してみてはいかがでしょうか。こちらの記事では、おすすめのGPSアプリ「iシェアリング」をご紹介しています。
おすすめのGPSアプリ「iシェアリング」とは
iシェアリングは多機能タイプのGPSアプリで、直感的に操作できる画面となっているため、小さなお子さんから高齢者までと、幅広い年代の方に向いています。
それでは早速、おすすめのGPSアプリ「アイシェアリング」の特徴をご紹介しましょう。
地図で位置情報を確認できる
iシェアリングでは地図が表示され、家族や友人ごとに地図上から位置情報を確認できます。
たとえば、友人と待ち合わせをする際には、方角がわからなくなってしまうことがありますが、地図が表示されていることで、自分がどの方向に進んでいるのか、友人がどこにいるのかを素早く把握できるのです。
つまり、待ち合わせで迷子になりやすい方には、特におすすめしたいアプリだということですね。
無制限音声チャット機能付き
iシェアリングには無制限で利用できる音声チャット機能付きのため、待ち合わせで迷子になった際などに、チャットで周囲の状況を確認しながら待ち合わせ場所に向かうことができます。
このように、リアルタイムで連絡を取り合うことができれば、塾や習い事に通うお子さんの安全もその場で確認できるでしょう。
緊急事態の対応が可能
iシェアリングでは、緊急時にスマホを振るだけでメール通知することができます。
たとえば、お子さんが怪しい大人から声を掛けられるなど、緊急性が高いシーンにこの機能を使用すれば、親がすぐにお子さんの状況を把握できるでしょう。
つまり、iシェアリングは防犯対策にも配慮されているアプリだということなのです。
まとめ
今回は、おすすめのGPSアプリ「iシェアリング」の特徴についてご紹介してきました。
現在、さまざまな種類のGPSアプリが出回っているため、どのアプリが良いのか迷う方は多いことでしょう。
そのような方は、多機能タイプであるのにもかかわらず、直感的な操作が可能なGPSアプリ「iシェアリング」の利用を考えてみてはいかがでしょうか。
このアプリなら、操作方法が簡単な上に防犯対策にも配慮されていますので、待ち合わせだけではなく、お子さんの防犯対策用としてもおすすめできますよ。
