Japanese fans applaud Samurai Blue despite loss to Croatia on penalties

Hundreds of soccer fans witnessed Japan's heartbreaking World Cup defeat to Croatia at a public viewing spot in Tokyo. Their reaction to the loss, however, was largely positive.

Wearing the uniform of the national team, many fans watched a large screen set up in the vicinity of Tokyo Tower.

The crowd roared when Maeda Daizen netted the opener in the first half. But the fans turned jittery again after Croatia got the equalizer to take the game into extra time.

There was a sigh of disappointment after Japan lost in the penalty shootout. But it was soon followed by a round of applause.