Survey: Popular baby names reflect parents' wish for calmness
NHK -- Dec 06
A Japanese insurance company says its survey shows that parents are choosing baby names associated with peace and calm in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine.
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance announced the results of its annual survey on about 17,000 babies born this year.
The most popular kanji character for boys' names is "So," which means the color blue. It is used to describe the color of the sky, and can also be read "Aoi" or "Ao."
Another kanji that is equally popular is "Nagi," meaning calm sea. It has become the favorite for the first time.
For girls, the most popular kanji characters are those for "sunshine" and that for "hollyhock." They are often read together as Himari or Hinata.
They are followed by "Rin," meaning stately or dignified, and "Shi" or "Uta," which both mean poem. ...continue reading
Japanese research team discovers over 160 new Nazca Lines
NHK - Dec 09
A Japanese university team studying the Nazca Lines, a UNESCO world heritage site in Peru, says it has discovered 168 new geoglyphs.
Park in Nagano to be closed following noise complaints from single household
NHK - Dec 09
A public park in Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, is set to be shut down this month following complaints about noise for years from a single household in the neighborhood.
A Japanese insurance company says its survey shows that parents are choosing baby names associated with peace and calm in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine.
Police arrest 3 former nursery school teachers for suspected child abuse
NHK - Dec 05
Police in central Japan have arrested three former nursery school teachers on suspicion of assault on young children at the school.
Japan's births set to fall below 800,000 as decline hastens
Nikkei - Dec 02
Births in Japan are on pace to reach a record low of below 800,000 this year, according to the latest official statistics, raising the specter of its population falling below the 100 million threshold much faster than anticipated.
Japanese officials instruct nursery school to apologize to abused infants
NHK - Dec 01
Municipal officials in central Japan have instructed a nursery school to personally apologize to children who were abused by its teachers.
Ex-student awarded damages over high school rule that banned dating
Kyodo - Nov 30
A Japanese court on Wednesday awarded 970,000 yen ($7,000) in damages to a woman who left a Tokyo high school after being admonished by its principal to do so in 2019 for violating a school rule that banned dating by its students.
Famous professor seriously hurt in blade attack on Tokyo campus
Kyodo - Nov 29
A well-known Japanese professor was seriously wounded Tuesday in a suspected knife attack on a Tokyo university campus, and the attacker is still at large, police said.
20 kids hospitalised in Japan after sulfur-like odor leaves them ill
daijiworld.com - Nov 29
Twenty children in Japan's Osaka prefecture were hospitalised on Tuesday after a sulfur-like odor at their school left some of them feeling unwell.
Tokyo students take oral English test in high school entry exam amid doubts
Kyodo - Nov 28
The Tokyo metropolitan government has, for the first time, administered an English speaking test as part of its public high school entry exam amid doubts that the tests will be graded fairly.
University of Tokyo to hire over 300 female faculty members by FY 2027
NHK - Nov 28
The University of Tokyo says it will hire more than 300 female professors and associate professors over the next six years.
Teacher pins note on student's back, "I ate the teacher's lunch without permission. I regret it."
Fuji News Network - Nov 22
A female teacher in her 20s who worked at a special support school in Osaka Prefecture was reprimanded and subsequently resigned after punishing a student who ate her lunch.
Teachers call for cancellation of English speaking test
ANNnewsCH - Nov 20
With only one week before the introduction of an English speaking test in this year's Tokyo high school entrance examination, there have been calls from some teachers to cancel it, saying that fairness cannot be maintained, TV Asahi reports.
Meet Maiko in Kyoto | Mom is a former maiko
Kimono Mom - Nov 20
Today's video is kind of special. Because I'm taking you back to my home, where I spent time as a maiko geiko.
Teachers' room discussion recorded accidentally on tablet upsets students
NHK - Nov 18
A board of education in Yamaguchi Prefecture has apologized that a junior high school student has become unable to attend school since hearing what teachers in a staff room discussed about students.
Draw a cute doggy with just one pencil!
Watercolor by Shibasaki - Nov 17
This is Shibasaki, your painting instructor. Today I will show you how to draw a cute dog with just one pencil.
