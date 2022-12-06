Ohtani wins All-MLB Team awards for 2nd straight year

Japanese Major Leaguer Ohtani Shohei of the Los Angeles Angels has been chosen as a starting pitcher and designated hitter for the All-MLB Team.

Officials announced on Monday that Ohtani was one of the five starting pitchers on the first team. As designated hitter, he was selected to the second team, finishing behind first-team selection Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros.

Fans, members of the media, former players and others cast their votes for the awards, which the MLB introduced in 2019. The All-MLB Team is split into a first team and a second team. Players who win the higher number of votes make it onto the first team. ...continue reading