Mother of late 'Terrace House' star sues TV broadcaster
【木村花さん母】「若い人たちの“夢を搾取”起きて欲しくない」 「テラスハウス」めぐりフジテレビなど提訴
In the suit filed at the Tokyo District Court, Kyoko Kimura is seeking around 142 million yen in compensation from the three companies including Fuji Television Network Inc, alleging they produced the TV show in such a way that viewers would dislike her daughter.
Hana Kimura, 22, was among the six cast members of the 2019-2020 season of "Terrace House Tokyo." The professional wrestler was found dead at her apartment in Tokyo in May 2020 after becoming the target of hateful messages on social media. The show has since been canceled.
According to the complaint, Hana Kimura engaged in self-harm after a scene of her losing her temper streamed on Netflix in March 2020 prior to being broadcast on television, triggering abuse on social media.
The defendants continued to stream the scene and broadcast the TV series, leading to her suicide, it said. ...continue reading
