Japan's Supreme Court to judge whether legal gender change requires surgery

, Dec 08 ( NHK ) - Japan's top court has decided to hold a deliberation on whether a legal provision requiring people to undergo sex change surgery to switch their gender registry is constitutional.

The Supreme Court three years ago ruled that the provision does not violate the Constitution.

This time, the Supreme Court will examine the case at its 15-member Grand Bench. Observers say the move indicates a new judgment may come from the court.

The petition is being filed by a person who was born as a man and yet leads a life as a woman. The person is demanding legal recognition as a woman without surgery.

The provision in the law for people with gender identity disorder requires absence of genital glands to legally change sex.