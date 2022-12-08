Former police officer arrested for 5th time for sexual assault and other crimes

The former Chiba police officer, Okada Makoto, was in charge of investigating gangster syndicates at the time of his dismissal. He allegedly sexually assaulted a woman after breaking into her apartment and threatening her with a knife in September 2014.

The 45-year-old former officer was dismissed from the police force last month following his indictment over two cases of sexual assault and three other cases in which he is accused of having taken indecent photos of women with a hidden camera.