Yakuza may be blocked from using all expressways in Japan within the decade
While it’s unreasonable to expect convenience stores to screen every customer for criminal ties, it does make entering legal contracts extremely difficult for members of groups such as the yakuza.
It’s uncertain if this was intentional in the planning of the ordinances or not, but they have been making life increasingly more difficult for yakuza members as more and more services are based on contracts. For example, many yakuza members are finding themselves blackballed when it comes to getting new smartphones, and now it looks as if their days of driving on expressways are numbered as well.
In Japan, expressways require a toll, which traditionally is fed into a machine or toll booth operator who then grants entry. In 1997, Japan introduced the Electronic Toll Collection System (ETC) which allows cars to just whizz through tolls and pay when their transponder detects entry on high-speed roadways. ...continue reading
NHK - Dec 10
Japan's Justice Minister Saito Ken has said that 22 prison officers in central Japan had repeatedly assaulted inmates from November last year through August this year.
Japan Today - Dec 09
Empress Masako, on the occasion of her 59th birthday Friday, reflected on having spent exactly half of her life in the imperial family since marrying Emperor Naruhito in June 1993, saying she felt "deeply moved" by her years as royalty.
soranews24.com - Dec 09
In 2011, the Japanese prefectural governments passed Organized Crime Exclusion Ordinances which prohibit companies from doing business with members of organized crime groups.
NHK - Dec 09
A former police officer, who has been sacked from his post near Tokyo for sexual assault and other charges, has been arrested again for suspicion of another assault. He has now been arrested for the fifth time.
Kyodo - Dec 08
Police on Wednesday arrested five men with links to organized crime over a mass brawl that erupted as a group of around 100 were dining at a restaurant in a Tokyo skyscraper in October.
Japan Today - Dec 07
The mother of Hana Kimura, a former cast member of the popular reality show "Terrace House," said Tuesday she has filed a lawsuit against the program's Japanese broadcaster and two other companies, claiming her daughter committed suicide because of the show.
Kyodo - Dec 06
Police searched the head office of a group claiming to be the Japanese arm of U.S. conspiracy cult QAnon in Shizuoka Prefecture on Monday after its members were arrested last week for forcing their way into a local mass coronavirus vaccination site earlier this year.
Kyodo - Dec 03
Three men have been detained in Britain over their alleged involvement in a 2015 robbery that netted over 100 million yen ($742,000) worth of jewelry from a luxury shop in central Tokyo, an investigative source said Saturday.
Japan Today - Dec 03
A 21-year-old woman was stabbed on the road outside her home in Kasuga, Fukuoka Prefecture, early Saturday morning.
Japan Today - Dec 03
Police in Chiba city have arrested a 36-year-old high school teacher on suspicion of voyeurism and creating a public nuisance after he admitted placing a miniature camera inside a cubicle in the girls’ toilet at the school.
Nobita from Japan - Dec 03
As the number of syphilis cases has been soaring recently, there're growing concerns on prostitution in Japan.
NHK - Dec 01
Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, turned 21 on Thursday.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Nov 30
When Japanese people are asked their religion, 70 percent of them say no religion but they often visit shrines and temples, pray to gods, and enjoy many religious events all year long.
NHK - Nov 30
A Japanese court has ruled that not recognizing same-sex marriages is constitutional. It dismissed plaintiffs' claim for government compensation, saying current legal provisions cannot be ruled unconstitutional.
BBC - Nov 29
Three death row prisoners in Japan are taking the government to court as they fight to end the practice of execution by hanging.