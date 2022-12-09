Japanese research team discovers over 160 new Nazca Lines

A Japanese university team studying the Nazca Lines, a UNESCO world heritage site in Peru, says it has discovered 168 new geoglyphs.

The Yamagata University research group is led by Professor Sakai Masato. The team reported the findings at a news conference on Thursday.

It used drones and artificial intelligence technology to conduct research in the area with local archeologists from June 2019 to February 2020.

The researchers say some of the geoglyphs appear to depict humans and animals. They also say that the largest one is about 50 meters long.

They estimate that the geoglyphs were created between around 100 B.C. and 300 A.D., judging by some clay pots that were found nearby. ...continue reading