Japan OKs changes to system for recognizing paternity after divorce

The first change to the century-old Civil Code provisions regarding paternity and marriage aims to address the issue of divorced women leaving their children off family registers to avoid former husbands being recognized as fathers, leading to difficulties in the children accessing health and other services.

The revised code, which was passed Saturday by a majority vote in a House of Councillors plenary session, will also scrap a rule, long considered discriminatory, that bans women from remarrying within 100 days of a divorce.

The current code states that a child born within 300 days of the mother's divorce is presumed to belong to her former husband, regardless of whether she remarries after the 100-day ban.

Under the amendment, which will take effect within 18 months of its promulgation and apply to all children born after, the former husband would only be regarded as the father within the 300-day period if the woman has not remarried at the time of the child's birth. ...continue reading