Japan OKs changes to system for recognizing paternity after divorce
The first change to the century-old Civil Code provisions regarding paternity and marriage aims to address the issue of divorced women leaving their children off family registers to avoid former husbands being recognized as fathers, leading to difficulties in the children accessing health and other services.
The revised code, which was passed Saturday by a majority vote in a House of Councillors plenary session, will also scrap a rule, long considered discriminatory, that bans women from remarrying within 100 days of a divorce.
The current code states that a child born within 300 days of the mother's divorce is presumed to belong to her former husband, regardless of whether she remarries after the 100-day ban.
Under the amendment, which will take effect within 18 months of its promulgation and apply to all children born after, the former husband would only be regarded as the father within the 300-day period if the woman has not remarried at the time of the child's birth. ...continue reading
Japan Today - Dec 12
Japan's parliament enacted Saturday legal changes that would allow the new husband of a remarried woman to assume paternity of children born within 300 days of divorce from her previous partner.
NHK - Dec 09
A Japanese university team studying the Nazca Lines, a UNESCO world heritage site in Peru, says it has discovered 168 new geoglyphs.
NHK - Dec 09
A public park in Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, is set to be shut down this month following complaints about noise for years from a single household in the neighborhood.
NHK - Dec 06
A Japanese insurance company says its survey shows that parents are choosing baby names associated with peace and calm in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine.
NHK - Dec 05
Police in central Japan have arrested three former nursery school teachers on suspicion of assault on young children at the school.
Nikkei - Dec 02
Births in Japan are on pace to reach a record low of below 800,000 this year, according to the latest official statistics, raising the specter of its population falling below the 100 million threshold much faster than anticipated.
NHK - Dec 01
Municipal officials in central Japan have instructed a nursery school to personally apologize to children who were abused by its teachers.
Kyodo - Nov 30
A Japanese court on Wednesday awarded 970,000 yen ($7,000) in damages to a woman who left a Tokyo high school after being admonished by its principal to do so in 2019 for violating a school rule that banned dating by its students.
Kyodo - Nov 29
A well-known Japanese professor was seriously wounded Tuesday in a suspected knife attack on a Tokyo university campus, and the attacker is still at large, police said.
daijiworld.com - Nov 29
Twenty children in Japan's Osaka prefecture were hospitalised on Tuesday after a sulfur-like odor at their school left some of them feeling unwell.
Kyodo - Nov 28
The Tokyo metropolitan government has, for the first time, administered an English speaking test as part of its public high school entry exam amid doubts that the tests will be graded fairly.
NHK - Nov 28
The University of Tokyo says it will hire more than 300 female professors and associate professors over the next six years.
Fuji News Network - Nov 22
A female teacher in her 20s who worked at a special support school in Osaka Prefecture was reprimanded and subsequently resigned after punishing a student who ate her lunch.
ANNnewsCH - Nov 20
With only one week before the introduction of an English speaking test in this year's Tokyo high school entrance examination, there have been calls from some teachers to cancel it, saying that fairness cannot be maintained, TV Asahi reports.
Kimono Mom - Nov 20
Today's video is kind of special. Because I'm taking you back to my home, where I spent time as a maiko geiko.
NHK - Nov 18
A board of education in Yamaguchi Prefecture has apologized that a junior high school student has become unable to attend school since hearing what teachers in a staff room discussed about students.