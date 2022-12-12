'War' chosen as the kanji of the year for 2022

A Kyoto-based association promoting the use of kanji announced the result of its annual poll on Monday with a calligraphy performance at Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto City.

Chief priest Mori Seihan wrote the kanji "sen" on a large sheet of Japanese washi paper.

The character received 10,804 votes, the most among over 223,000 entries from the public.

This is the second time that the kanji character has been chosen in the event's history, following 2001, when the September 11 terrorist attacks in the United States occurred. ...continue reading