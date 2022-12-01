Japanese singer Ichiro Mizuki, "king of anime songs," dies at 74

Mizuki, whose real name was Toshio Hayakawa, was famed for singing the theme song for the 1972 robot series "Mazinger Z" and Leiji Matsumoto's space opera "Space Pirate Captain Harlock," among many other hits.

The Tokyo native made his debut in 1968 as a pop music singer, kicking off his career in anime songs in 1971 after lending his vocals for the theme song of "Genshi Shonen Ryu" (Ryu, The Cave Boy). ...continue reading