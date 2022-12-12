Thai police bust alleged Japanese fraudsters

The suspected fraud case came to light when the police received a call from the 28-year-old Japanese man when he escaped from the group after refusing to take part in the scam. He recently came to Thailand to work at what he thought was a call center.

Local media say the suspects operated the phone scam from their base in the Thai capital. They allegedly made calls to Japan pretending to be local municipal workers and suggested to their targets they were due refunds from medical payments. ...continue reading