Do Japanese Video Games Focus on Japanese Culture?

Japanese culture is deeply embedded in their games, and it is easy to see how much effort and dedication went into making these masterpieces.

The Japanese video game industry has been around for decades, creating some of the most iconic video games we know today. Some of the best Japan-themed games on different platforms that attest to this argument include the following:

Samurai Path

Playing the online casino slot machine Samurai Path isn't at all difficult. This slot machine's gameplay is identical to the other igaming betting games like online pokies at Ignition Casino. Spinomenal, an accomplished and extraordinarily prolific content generator, is the Samurais Path creator and supplier. More than 100 slot machines in both classic plus video genres can be found in their collection.

In the game, lovely Japanese customs are explored. Monks, samurai apprentices, ninja warriors, and geishas can all be found on the game's reels. You'll stroll among serene pagodas and practice meditation near bonsai trees. You may create a tranquil title with just enough excitement to keep you riveted to the screen by combining it with realistic music and vibrant colors.

Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost Of Tsushima is a video game whose developers and publishers are Sucker Punch and Sony Interactive Entertainment. The game was released in 2019 and has received numerous positive reviews. The video game is a third-person action-adventure game set in feudal Japan.

The game takes place in 1274, the year of Japan's initial Mongol invasion.

The goal of the fictitious Genghis Khan's grandson Khotun Khan is to exploit the isle of Tsushima as a tactical base to capture the Japanese mainland. Khotun Khan is a cunning and vicious Mongol ruler. It's a thrill to see and play Ghost of Tsushima. Sucker Punch created another of this generation's most notable open-world games.

Shenmue

Shenmue was a groundbreaking video game that was released in 1999. It was developed by Yu Suzuki, the creator of Virtua Fighter, and became a cult classic.

Shenmue is also a third-person action-adventure game set in modern-day Japan. The protagonist Ryo Hazuki is transported to the past by an ancient artifact known as the Dragon Mirror, which was given to him by his father. The game received universal acclaim from critics upon its release and has been cited as one of the greatest video games ever made.

The World Ends With You

The World Ends With You is a game developed by Square Enix and released in 2008 for the Nintendo DS. It has been critically acclaimed for its unique style and innovative gameplay.

The game is set in Shibuya, a fictionalized Tokyo, at the end of the world. The story, which is centered in the renowned fashion capital of Tokyo, revolves around a bunch of teenagers who become caught up in the "Reapers' Game" and are forced to carry out daily challenges to survive.

The gameplay of The World Ends With You is unique because it relies heavily on touchscreen controls with no buttons or analog sticks; players manipulate Neku's movements by swiping left or right on the touchscreen.

The Legend of Zelda

The Legend of Zelda is a game series that has been around since the 1980s. It has been translated into over a dozen languages and has sold millions of copies worldwide. Although several portable installments and re-releases have been contracted out to Capcom, Vanpool, and Grezzo, Nintendo still handles most of its development and publishing.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of Nintendo's most popular games in recent years. It received critical acclaim and was nominated for Game of the Year at the 2017 Game Awards. The game features open-world gameplay, meaning players can explore Hyrule freely without being restricted by linear levels. This allows players to choose their own path and become their own hero in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Japanese video games have been around for years. They are now a major part of the global video game market and have a long history of being focused on Japanese culture. That is evident in the fact that they often have a cultural context and are set in Japan. The game may also include themes from traditional Japanese myths and tales.