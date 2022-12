Inoue Naoya becomes undisputed world bantamweight champ

, Dec 14 ( NHK ) - Japanese boxer Inoue Naoya has made history, becoming the first undisputed bantamweight world champion to hold all four major titles.

The triple world titleholder fought Britain's Paul Butler on Tuesday night in Tokyo.

The fight got off to a subdued start before Inoue's leading jab emerged.

The unbeaten fighter is nicknamed "the monster." He floored a defensive Butler in the 11th round with a flurry of blows after dominating the bout.