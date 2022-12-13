Yahoo Japan and two companies teaming up to launch new rewards system
TOKYO, Dec 14 (NHK) - Major internet company Yahoo Japan, online communication provider Line and e-payment firm PayPay say they will launch a new rewards point system next year.
The three firms will work with retailers and makers of beverages, daily goods and other products to integrate customer purchase records.
The service will award customers mileage points based on the amounts they spend with PayPay at partner companies and Yahoo online shopping. Users can exchange the mileage points for PayPay points that they can use for shopping.
The three companies say the service will start in March with beverage makers and retail shops, including drugstores. ...continue reading
Japan’s NFT Market on the Rise, Expected to Reach $1.36 Billion in 2022
According to research, NFTs in Japan are on the rise. This explosion in growth has attracted businesses and organizations to partner with NFT and blockchain platforms to launch innovative products
Japan's October GDP flat despite domestic demand lift: JCER
Japan's seasonally adjusted gross domestic product remained flat in October from the previous month with growth in domestic demand offset by negative impacts from external factors, the Japan Center for Economic Research said on Monday.
Streaming boom lifts Japan-anime market to record $20bn
The global market for Japanese anime expanded 13% to an all-time high of 2.74 trillion yen ($20 billion at current rates) last year, thanks to streaming platforms like Netflix and fans eager to spend on merchandise for franchises like Pokemon and "Demon Slayer."
Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Be Listed by Major Japanese Exchange
Its listing is expected to take place in mid-February 2023. The exact date is yet to be announced.
What is blockchain technology in warehousing?
Information sharing is facilitated by blockchain and is more transparent, secure, and accurate.
Egg prices in Tokyo on the rise
Egg prices are surging in Japan largely because the cost of feeding hens is too. Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent those prices rocketing, and the spread of bird flu in the country has made matters worse.
How to Buy Bitcoin?
If you are thinking of buying bitcoin, then you must be a technology geek or a digital assets enthusiast.
Japan recommends against algorithmic backing in stablecoins
After passing its landmark legislation on stablecoins in June, Japanese regulators are considering complementing it by restricting the algorithmic backing of stablecoins.
Mercedes-Benz opens it's first-ever EV-only showroom in Japan
Mercedes-Benz has just opened its very first EV-only dealership and it’s not in Germany. The Stuttgart-based manufacturer chose Japan as the base for its first-ever electric-only showroom.
Major online fashion retailer Zozo to open 1st physical store
Japanese online fashion retailer Zozo Inc will open its first physical outlet in Tokyo in mid-December exclusively to offer free styling advice to customers, the company said.
Japan fans push internet to breaking point
Abema TV may have to restrict access to Japan’s World Cup game at midnight on Monday local time, as runaway demand is pushing the streaming service to its limits.
Heineken joint beer venture with Kirin fizzles out
Heineken will dissolve a joint venture of nearly four decades with Japan's Kirin Brewery, Nikkei has learned, with the Dutch beer maker deciding to fly solo in Japanese consumer sales starting next year.
ヨーロッパで最も人気のeSIM、Holaflyを利用してみよう
最近新しく誕生したサービスであるeSIM。これを利用することで、海外で気軽にインターネットを利用することができます。
Binance acquires regulated crypto exchange in Japan
Binance has managed to expand its services throughout the past year by either acquiring an operating license or buying a stake in a regulated entity.
