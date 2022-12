Yahoo Japan and two companies teaming up to launch new rewards system

, Dec 14 ( NHK ) - Major internet company Yahoo Japan, online communication provider Line and e-payment firm PayPay say they will launch a new rewards point system next year.

The three firms will work with retailers and makers of beverages, daily goods and other products to integrate customer purchase records.

The service will award customers mileage points based on the amounts they spend with PayPay at partner companies and Yahoo online shopping. Users can exchange the mileage points for PayPay points that they can use for shopping.

The three companies say the service will start in March with beverage makers and retail shops, including drugstores.