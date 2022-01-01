Japan’s NFT Market on the Rise, Expected to Reach $1.36 Billion in 2022
The non-fungible token (NFT) industry in Japan is expected to grow by 53.0% annually to reach $1361.5 million in 2022, according to a new report. The report also predicts that the NFT industry will grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a compound annual growth rate of 38.7% from 2022 to 2028.
NFTs are a new type of crypto-asset that represent digital items, such as images and videos, or even clothing for avatars. These digital assets went into popularity over the last four to eight quarters globally.
NFTs allow investors to prove ownership of unique digital assets such as BAYC pictures and in-game items. While NFTs are not new, with the first ones being launched in the mid-2010s, the latest figures create a dilemma of whether the bubble will burst or not, as weekly NFT sales have plummeted around the globe. ...continue reading
NHK - Dec 14
Major internet company Yahoo Japan, online communication provider Line and e-payment firm PayPay say they will launch a new rewards point system next year.
blockzeit.com - Dec 14
According to research, NFTs in Japan are on the rise. This explosion in growth has attracted businesses and organizations to partner with NFT and blockchain platforms to launch innovative products
Nikkei - Dec 13
Japan's seasonally adjusted gross domestic product remained flat in October from the previous month with growth in domestic demand offset by negative impacts from external factors, the Japan Center for Economic Research said on Monday.
Nikkei - Dec 12
The global market for Japanese anime expanded 13% to an all-time high of 2.74 trillion yen ($20 billion at current rates) last year, thanks to streaming platforms like Netflix and fans eager to spend on merchandise for franchises like Pokemon and "Demon Slayer."
u.today - Dec 10
Its listing is expected to take place in mid-February 2023. The exact date is yet to be announced.
newsonjapan.com - Dec 09
Information sharing is facilitated by blockchain and is more transparent, secure, and accurate.
NHK - Dec 09
Egg prices are surging in Japan largely because the cost of feeding hens is too. Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent those prices rocketing, and the spread of bird flu in the country has made matters worse.
newsonjapan.com - Dec 09
If you are thinking of buying bitcoin, then you must be a technology geek or a digital assets enthusiast.
cointelegraph.com - Dec 08
After passing its landmark legislation on stablecoins in June, Japanese regulators are considering complementing it by restricting the algorithmic backing of stablecoins.
carwale.com - Dec 08
Mercedes-Benz has just opened its very first EV-only dealership and it’s not in Germany. The Stuttgart-based manufacturer chose Japan as the base for its first-ever electric-only showroom.
Japan Today - Dec 06
Japanese online fashion retailer Zozo Inc will open its first physical outlet in Tokyo in mid-December exclusively to offer free styling advice to customers, the company said.
South China Morning Post - Dec 05
Abema TV may have to restrict access to Japan’s World Cup game at midnight on Monday local time, as runaway demand is pushing the streaming service to its limits.
Nikkei - Dec 02
Heineken will dissolve a joint venture of nearly four decades with Japan's Kirin Brewery, Nikkei has learned, with the Dutch beer maker deciding to fly solo in Japanese consumer sales starting next year.
newsonjapan.com - Dec 02
最近新しく誕生したサービスであるeSIM。これを利用することで、海外で気軽にインターネットを利用することができます。
cointelegraph.com - Nov 30
Binance has managed to expand its services throughout the past year by either acquiring an operating license or buying a stake in a regulated entity.