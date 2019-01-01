Nearly 60 percent in Japan unaware of relaxed mask guidelines
leadership.ng -- Dec 14
Nearly 60 percent of people in Japan were unaware of government guidance that wearing masks outdoors for protection against the coronavirus is unnecessary in most cases, recent survey results have shown.
Although the guidelines were issued in May and the government’s position on mask-wearing has since remained unchanged, the survey found that 18.4 percent of respondents had no knowledge the guidance even existed, while 40 percent knew of it but not the specific details, according to data by polling firm Laibo Inc.
Compared with the 58.4 percent overall who were unaware, 41.6 percent said they knew of the guidance and its content, according to the survey. ...continue reading
Japan to introduce certification for Japanese-language teachers
Nikkei - Dec 14
The Japanese government plans to establish a new national certification for Japanese-language teachers to ensure the quality of lessons at language schools for international students in Japan, according to a draft report compiled Tuesday by an expert panel with the Agency for Cultural Affairs.
'War' chosen as the kanji of the year for 2022
NHK - Dec 12
The Chinese character meaning "war" or "battle" has been chosen as the kanji that best symbolizes this year in Japan.
Japan OKs changes to system for recognizing paternity after divorce
Japan Today - Dec 12
Japan's parliament enacted Saturday legal changes that would allow the new husband of a remarried woman to assume paternity of children born within 300 days of divorce from her previous partner.
Japanese research team discovers over 160 new Nazca Lines
NHK - Dec 09
A Japanese university team studying the Nazca Lines, a UNESCO world heritage site in Peru, says it has discovered 168 new geoglyphs.
Park in Nagano to be closed following noise complaints from single household
NHK - Dec 09
A public park in Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, is set to be shut down this month following complaints about noise for years from a single household in the neighborhood.
Survey: Popular baby names reflect parents' wish for calmness
NHK - Dec 06
A Japanese insurance company says its survey shows that parents are choosing baby names associated with peace and calm in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine.
Police arrest 3 former nursery school teachers for suspected child abuse
NHK - Dec 05
Police in central Japan have arrested three former nursery school teachers on suspicion of assault on young children at the school.
Japan's births set to fall below 800,000 as decline hastens
Nikkei - Dec 02
Births in Japan are on pace to reach a record low of below 800,000 this year, according to the latest official statistics, raising the specter of its population falling below the 100 million threshold much faster than anticipated.
Japanese officials instruct nursery school to apologize to abused infants
NHK - Dec 01
Municipal officials in central Japan have instructed a nursery school to personally apologize to children who were abused by its teachers.
Ex-student awarded damages over high school rule that banned dating
Kyodo - Nov 30
A Japanese court on Wednesday awarded 970,000 yen ($7,000) in damages to a woman who left a Tokyo high school after being admonished by its principal to do so in 2019 for violating a school rule that banned dating by its students.
Famous professor seriously hurt in blade attack on Tokyo campus
Kyodo - Nov 29
A well-known Japanese professor was seriously wounded Tuesday in a suspected knife attack on a Tokyo university campus, and the attacker is still at large, police said.
20 kids hospitalised in Japan after sulfur-like odor leaves them ill
daijiworld.com - Nov 29
Twenty children in Japan's Osaka prefecture were hospitalised on Tuesday after a sulfur-like odor at their school left some of them feeling unwell.
Tokyo students take oral English test in high school entry exam amid doubts
Kyodo - Nov 28
The Tokyo metropolitan government has, for the first time, administered an English speaking test as part of its public high school entry exam amid doubts that the tests will be graded fairly.
University of Tokyo to hire over 300 female faculty members by FY 2027
NHK - Nov 28
The University of Tokyo says it will hire more than 300 female professors and associate professors over the next six years.
Teacher pins note on student's back, "I ate the teacher's lunch without permission. I regret it."
Fuji News Network - Nov 22
A female teacher in her 20s who worked at a special support school in Osaka Prefecture was reprimanded and subsequently resigned after punishing a student who ate her lunch.
