Japan PM faces cabinet rebellion over tax hikes for defense
Among the more outspoken critics has been his minister in charge of economic security, Sanae Takaichi, who recently tweeted that she "cannot understand the prime minister's intentions in making comments at this point that discourage wage growth."
Takaichi, who herself is an avid advocate of higher defense spending, stood by her criticism on Tuesday, telling a news conference after a cabinet meeting that "I haven't said anything wrong."
"The prime minister has the power to choose his cabinet, so if I'm dismissed, then so be it," she said.
Comments like these underscore the difficulty Kishida has had with keeping his Liberal Democratic Party in line since the death of former Prime Minister Abe in July left its largest faction without a clear leader to work with on policy matters. The conflict over funding risks bogging down the more fundamental debate over what types of capabilities Japan need to counter the Chinese threat. ...continue reading
Nikkei - Dec 14
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida faces rare open dissent from his cabinet over his call to raise taxes to fund an increase in defense spending, with ministers arguing that it is too soon to talk about putting such a burden on the public.
Nikkei - Dec 13
Japanese policymakers will move forward with a proposal for a minimum income tax rate targeting high earners making more than 3 billion yen ($22 million) a year, Nikkei has learned.
yomiuri.co.jp - Dec 10
Fraudulent claims for coronavirus pandemic-related subsidies worth more than Y500 million had been identified as of September, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned.
Nikkei - Dec 09
Japan, the U.K. and Italy have agreed to jointly develop next-generation fighter aircraft by 2035, the three countries announced on Friday, a collaborative effort that reflects the need to respond together to growing geopolitical threats from the likes of China and Russia.
NHK - Dec 09
Japan's Lower House has passed a bill that would regulate religious donations, including those to the group formerly known as the Unification Church.
NHK - Dec 03
Japan's ruling coalition said the country should be able to launch a "counterstrike" if it's targeted by an armed attack.
laprensalatina.com - Nov 29
Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota said on Monday that the Myanmar military government used him for propaganda as they made him pose with an anti-junta banner and used the photos as evidence to jail him on sedition charges.
NHK - Nov 26
The widow of a deceased Finance Ministry official said she is disappointed with a civil court ruling that failed to reveal any information about how her husband was pressured to falsify government documents.
Nikkei - Nov 21
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sacked internal affairs minister Minoru Terada on Sunday, as pressure built on the premier to fire him over a funds-related scandal amid falling support ratings for his Cabinet.
NHK - Nov 18
Japan's top government spokesperson says what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile was fired from near the west coast of the Korean Peninsula at around 10:14 a.m. on Friday.
Nikkei - Nov 18
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on Thursday to work together to build a stable relationship between Asia's two largest economies, according to Tokyo, as tensions mount over Taiwan.
Nikkei - Nov 17
Myanmar's military regime has released former U.K. Ambassador Vicky Bowman, an Australian economist and Aung San Suu Kyi aide Sean Turnell, and Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota from prison as it attempts to mitigate a growing backlash against the generals.
NHK - Nov 16
NHK has learned that lawyers in Japan have begun investigating adoptions arranged by the religious group formerly known as the Unification Church.
Reuters - Nov 14
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told Asian leaders on Sunday that China is continuously and increasingly taking actions that infringe on Japan's sovereignty and escalate tensions in the region.
sundiatapost.com - Nov 12
Japan's justice minister stepped down on Friday, over a scandal in less than a month and forcing a last-minute delay for the embattled premier’s Asia tour.
Xinhua - Nov 11
The Japanese government on Thursday decided on a policy to allow each prefectural government to declare stepped-up coronavirus measures, amid growing concerns about the possible arrival of the eighth infection wave.