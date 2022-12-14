Nissan Sakura Wins 2022-2023 Japan Car Of The Year Award
The Leaf was the first electric vehicle to get to 500,000 sales. It took about 10 years to get there, which was pretty good for one of the early movers in this space. The Mitsubishi i-MiEV was another popular vehicle over a decade ago. However, several Japanese automakers focused on plug-less hybrids. This slowed down the growth of plug in and battery-electric vehicles in the country.
Nissan has recently released its long awaited follow-up electric vehicle, the Nissan Ariya. The Ariya is an all-electric crossover vehicle. The Ariya starts from around $48,000 in some markets. Another interesting Nissan EV released in Japan this year is the Nissan Sakura. The Sakura offers value-for-money and functions as an entry-level EV in the mini vehicle segment. The Kei-Car segment is huge in Japan and its definitely ripe for electrification en masse. ...continue reading
Nikkei - Dec 15
Japan is about to fall behind Taiwan and South Korea in terms of economic output per person, forecasts show, as the yen's plunge against the dollar accelerates a reversal driven by a productivity gap.
cleantechnica.com - Dec 15
The Japanese EV market has been quite slow compared to other markets such as Europe and China. This is despite Nissan being the early leader in the market when it produced a mass market electric car, the Nissan Leaf.
NHK - Dec 14
Major internet company Yahoo Japan, online communication provider Line and e-payment firm PayPay say they will launch a new rewards point system next year.
blockzeit.com - Dec 14
According to research, NFTs in Japan are on the rise. This explosion in growth has attracted businesses and organizations to partner with NFT and blockchain platforms to launch innovative products
Nikkei - Dec 13
Japan's seasonally adjusted gross domestic product remained flat in October from the previous month with growth in domestic demand offset by negative impacts from external factors, the Japan Center for Economic Research said on Monday.
Nikkei - Dec 12
The global market for Japanese anime expanded 13% to an all-time high of 2.74 trillion yen ($20 billion at current rates) last year, thanks to streaming platforms like Netflix and fans eager to spend on merchandise for franchises like Pokemon and "Demon Slayer."
u.today - Dec 10
Its listing is expected to take place in mid-February 2023. The exact date is yet to be announced.
newsonjapan.com - Dec 09
Information sharing is facilitated by blockchain and is more transparent, secure, and accurate.
NHK - Dec 09
Egg prices are surging in Japan largely because the cost of feeding hens is too. Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent those prices rocketing, and the spread of bird flu in the country has made matters worse.
newsonjapan.com - Dec 09
If you are thinking of buying bitcoin, then you must be a technology geek or a digital assets enthusiast.
cointelegraph.com - Dec 08
After passing its landmark legislation on stablecoins in June, Japanese regulators are considering complementing it by restricting the algorithmic backing of stablecoins.
carwale.com - Dec 08
Mercedes-Benz has just opened its very first EV-only dealership and it’s not in Germany. The Stuttgart-based manufacturer chose Japan as the base for its first-ever electric-only showroom.
Japan Today - Dec 06
Japanese online fashion retailer Zozo Inc will open its first physical outlet in Tokyo in mid-December exclusively to offer free styling advice to customers, the company said.
South China Morning Post - Dec 05
Abema TV may have to restrict access to Japan’s World Cup game at midnight on Monday local time, as runaway demand is pushing the streaming service to its limits.
Nikkei - Dec 02
Heineken will dissolve a joint venture of nearly four decades with Japan's Kirin Brewery, Nikkei has learned, with the Dutch beer maker deciding to fly solo in Japanese consumer sales starting next year.