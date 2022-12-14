Kishida in a fix to revive his sinking popularity
About two-thirds of Japanese voters back a government plan for the country’s biggest military build-up since World War Two, arming it with missiles that can strike targets in neighbouring China or North Korea. That is more than double Kishida’s approval rating, which has plummeted amid revelations about his ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) ties to the controversial Unification Church and the resignation of three scandal-tainted ministers. The problem with the crowd-pleasing defence policy is that Kishida’s administration has been unclear about how it will pay for the estimated $320 billion splurge over the next five years. The increase would push defence spending to 2% of the country’s gross domestic product, or about a tenth of current public spending.
His government has said cost cutting won’t cover it, and with growing unease about how financial markets will react to signs of profligacy, Kishida is turning to tax increases that few voters appear to want and many LDP lawmakers oppose. “From his perspective, he is engaged in a delicate balancing act,” said Koichi Nakano, a professor of political science at Sophia University in Tokyo. “If I had to bet, then I would probably bet against him (Kishida) surviving the entire calendar year next year.”
Kishida, who leads one of the LDP’s smaller factions, needs public support to keep the fractious group in line so he can govern Japan while navigating a slowing global economy, inflation and geopolitical tensions with the country’s nuclear-armed neighbours. ...continue reading
AP - Dec 15
Boosting military spending may be Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s best hope of reviving his sinking popularity, but there is a catch, analysts say: paying for it with unpopular new taxes could undermine an already wobbly premiership.
Kyodo - Dec 15
The Japanese government exercised Wednesday its "right to question" the Unification Church for the second time, as it continues investigating the controversial religious group with an eye on a court order to remove the organization's status as a religious corporation with tax benefits.
Nikkei - Dec 14
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida faces rare open dissent from his cabinet over his call to raise taxes to fund an increase in defense spending, with ministers arguing that it is too soon to talk about putting such a burden on the public.
Nikkei - Dec 13
Japanese policymakers will move forward with a proposal for a minimum income tax rate targeting high earners making more than 3 billion yen ($22 million) a year, Nikkei has learned.
yomiuri.co.jp - Dec 10
Fraudulent claims for coronavirus pandemic-related subsidies worth more than Y500 million had been identified as of September, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned.
Nikkei - Dec 09
Japan, the U.K. and Italy have agreed to jointly develop next-generation fighter aircraft by 2035, the three countries announced on Friday, a collaborative effort that reflects the need to respond together to growing geopolitical threats from the likes of China and Russia.
NHK - Dec 09
Japan's Lower House has passed a bill that would regulate religious donations, including those to the group formerly known as the Unification Church.
NHK - Dec 03
Japan's ruling coalition said the country should be able to launch a "counterstrike" if it's targeted by an armed attack.
laprensalatina.com - Nov 29
Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota said on Monday that the Myanmar military government used him for propaganda as they made him pose with an anti-junta banner and used the photos as evidence to jail him on sedition charges.
NHK - Nov 26
The widow of a deceased Finance Ministry official said she is disappointed with a civil court ruling that failed to reveal any information about how her husband was pressured to falsify government documents.
Nikkei - Nov 21
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sacked internal affairs minister Minoru Terada on Sunday, as pressure built on the premier to fire him over a funds-related scandal amid falling support ratings for his Cabinet.
NHK - Nov 18
Japan's top government spokesperson says what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile was fired from near the west coast of the Korean Peninsula at around 10:14 a.m. on Friday.
Nikkei - Nov 18
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on Thursday to work together to build a stable relationship between Asia's two largest economies, according to Tokyo, as tensions mount over Taiwan.
Nikkei - Nov 17
Myanmar's military regime has released former U.K. Ambassador Vicky Bowman, an Australian economist and Aung San Suu Kyi aide Sean Turnell, and Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota from prison as it attempts to mitigate a growing backlash against the generals.
NHK - Nov 16
NHK has learned that lawyers in Japan have begun investigating adoptions arranged by the religious group formerly known as the Unification Church.
Reuters - Nov 14
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told Asian leaders on Sunday that China is continuously and increasingly taking actions that infringe on Japan's sovereignty and escalate tensions in the region.