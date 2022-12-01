A Japanese court on Wednesday sentenced a man who refused to wear a face mask aboard a Peach Aviation flight as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to two years in prison, suspended for four years, for causing the aircraft to make an unscheduled landing to remove the passenger.

The Osaka District Court found Junya Okuno, 36, guilty of obstructing the plane's operation. He raised his voice requesting an apology from another passenger during the flight from Kushiro airport in Hokkaido in September 2020, alleging he was insulted for refusing to wear a mask, according to the ruling. ...continue reading Dec 15 (テレ東BIZ) - 旅客機内でマスク着用を拒否して客室乗務員らとトラブルとなり、新潟空港に緊急着陸させたなどとして、威力業務妨害などの罪に問われた元大学職員、奥野淳也被告（36）の裁判がきょう行われ、大阪地裁は懲役２年、執行猶予４年の有罪判決を言い渡しました。 ... continue reading

Drinkers falling asleep in the road are dying in traffic accidents, Tokyo police warn

ctvnews - Dec 16

Police in Japan's capital are urging people to moderate their alcohol consumption this holiday season following an increase in deaths of drinkers hit by vehicles after falling asleep on the street. Police in Japan's capital are urging people to moderate their alcohol consumption this holiday season following an increase in deaths of drinkers hit by vehicles after falling asleep on the street.

Man gets suspended term for temporary plane landing after mask refusal

Kyodo - Dec 15

A Japanese court on Wednesday sentenced a man who refused to wear a face mask aboard a Peach Aviation flight as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to two years in prison, suspended for four years, for causing the aircraft to make an unscheduled landing to remove the passenger. A Japanese court on Wednesday sentenced a man who refused to wear a face mask aboard a Peach Aviation flight as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to two years in prison, suspended for four years, for causing the aircraft to make an unscheduled landing to remove the passenger.

Diabetic man dies in police custody after not eating for 3 days or being given medication

Kyodo - Dec 15

Aichi prefectural police have revealed that a 43-year-old unemployed man, who was being detained in a cell at a police station in Okazaki, died on Dec 4 after refusing to eat any food for three days. Aichi prefectural police have revealed that a 43-year-old unemployed man, who was being detained in a cell at a police station in Okazaki, died on Dec 4 after refusing to eat any food for three days.

Who are the Japan’s islanders living in the extreme south?

CNA Insider - Dec 14

Located to Japan’s extreme south, the Ryukyu Archipelago was the setting for the small but vibrant Ryukyu Kingdom that emerged 600 years ago. Located to Japan’s extreme south, the Ryukyu Archipelago was the setting for the small but vibrant Ryukyu Kingdom that emerged 600 years ago.

Thai police bust alleged Japanese fraudsters

NHK - Dec 13

Thai police on Sunday arrested five Japanese nationals on suspicion of holding a man captive in Bangkok. The group was allegedly running a phone scam. Thai police on Sunday arrested five Japanese nationals on suspicion of holding a man captive in Bangkok. The group was allegedly running a phone scam.

Japanese singer Ichiro Mizuki, "king of anime songs," dies at 74

Kyodo - Dec 13

Ichiro Mizuki, a Japanese singer known for being the "king of anime songs," died of lung cancer last Tuesday at a Tokyo hospital, his talent agency said. He was 74. Ichiro Mizuki, a Japanese singer known for being the "king of anime songs," died of lung cancer last Tuesday at a Tokyo hospital, his talent agency said. He was 74.

22 prison officers inflict violence on inmates in central Japan

NHK - Dec 10

Japan's Justice Minister Saito Ken has said that 22 prison officers in central Japan had repeatedly assaulted inmates from November last year through August this year. Japan's Justice Minister Saito Ken has said that 22 prison officers in central Japan had repeatedly assaulted inmates from November last year through August this year.

Empress Masako turns 59; reflects on half a lifetime as royal

Japan Today - Dec 09

Empress Masako, on the occasion of her 59th birthday Friday, reflected on having spent exactly half of her life in the imperial family since marrying Emperor Naruhito in June 1993, saying she felt "deeply moved" by her years as royalty. Empress Masako, on the occasion of her 59th birthday Friday, reflected on having spent exactly half of her life in the imperial family since marrying Emperor Naruhito in June 1993, saying she felt "deeply moved" by her years as royalty.

Yakuza may be blocked from using all expressways in Japan within the decade

soranews24.com - Dec 09

In 2011, the Japanese prefectural governments passed Organized Crime Exclusion Ordinances which prohibit companies from doing business with members of organized crime groups. In 2011, the Japanese prefectural governments passed Organized Crime Exclusion Ordinances which prohibit companies from doing business with members of organized crime groups.

Former police officer arrested for 5th time for sexual assault and other crimes

NHK - Dec 09

A former police officer, who has been sacked from his post near Tokyo for sexual assault and other charges, has been arrested again for suspicion of another assault. He has now been arrested for the fifth time. A former police officer, who has been sacked from his post near Tokyo for sexual assault and other charges, has been arrested again for suspicion of another assault. He has now been arrested for the fifth time.

5 arrested over October mass brawl at Tokyo skyscraper restaurant

Kyodo - Dec 08

Police on Wednesday arrested five men with links to organized crime over a mass brawl that erupted as a group of around 100 were dining at a restaurant in a Tokyo skyscraper in October. Police on Wednesday arrested five men with links to organized crime over a mass brawl that erupted as a group of around 100 were dining at a restaurant in a Tokyo skyscraper in October.

Mother of late 'Terrace House' star sues TV broadcaster

Japan Today - Dec 07

The mother of Hana Kimura, a former cast member of the popular reality show "Terrace House," said Tuesday she has filed a lawsuit against the program's Japanese broadcaster and two other companies, claiming her daughter committed suicide because of the show. The mother of Hana Kimura, a former cast member of the popular reality show "Terrace House," said Tuesday she has filed a lawsuit against the program's Japanese broadcaster and two other companies, claiming her daughter committed suicide because of the show.

QAnon's Japan arm searched over obstructing COVID vaccinations

Kyodo - Dec 06

Police searched the head office of a group claiming to be the Japanese arm of U.S. conspiracy cult QAnon in Shizuoka Prefecture on Monday after its members were arrested last week for forcing their way into a local mass coronavirus vaccination site earlier this year. Police searched the head office of a group claiming to be the Japanese arm of U.S. conspiracy cult QAnon in Shizuoka Prefecture on Monday after its members were arrested last week for forcing their way into a local mass coronavirus vaccination site earlier this year.

3 British men held over 2015 jewelry store robbery in Tokyo

Kyodo - Dec 03

Three men have been detained in Britain over their alleged involvement in a 2015 robbery that netted over 100 million yen ($742,000) worth of jewelry from a luxury shop in central Tokyo, an investigative source said Saturday. Three men have been detained in Britain over their alleged involvement in a 2015 robbery that netted over 100 million yen ($742,000) worth of jewelry from a luxury shop in central Tokyo, an investigative source said Saturday.

Woman stabbed in front of home in Fukuoka Prefecture

Japan Today - Dec 03

A 21-year-old woman was stabbed on the road outside her home in Kasuga, Fukuoka Prefecture, early Saturday morning. A 21-year-old woman was stabbed on the road outside her home in Kasuga, Fukuoka Prefecture, early Saturday morning.