Japan's Cabinet passes 3 key defense documents

They cover both defensive measures and broader security strategies.

The National Security Strategy and the National Defense Strategy outline a new policy that would give Japan the ability to launch counterstrikes -- but only under specific circumstances.

Counterstrikes would be limited to self-defense and would never be preemptive. They must only be directed against military targets and use the minimum force necessary to neutralize the threat.

The National Security Strategy has been revised to add Russia as a potential threat alongside North Korea and China. It says Beijing is the "biggest strategic challenge," echoing US phrasing.

The third document replaces the current midterm defense buildup program. It specifies a 10-year plan for Japan to achieve its objectives. The new plan has a higher price tag. ...continue reading