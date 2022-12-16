Japan's Cabinet passes 3 key defense documents
They cover both defensive measures and broader security strategies.
The National Security Strategy and the National Defense Strategy outline a new policy that would give Japan the ability to launch counterstrikes -- but only under specific circumstances.
Counterstrikes would be limited to self-defense and would never be preemptive. They must only be directed against military targets and use the minimum force necessary to neutralize the threat.
The National Security Strategy has been revised to add Russia as a potential threat alongside North Korea and China. It says Beijing is the "biggest strategic challenge," echoing US phrasing.
The third document replaces the current midterm defense buildup program. It specifies a 10-year plan for Japan to achieve its objectives. The new plan has a higher price tag. ...continue reading
NHK - Dec 17
Japan's Cabinet has reached a major milestone in efforts to revamp its defense strategy. It approved three key documents which reimagine how the nation should be able to defend itself and provide a plan to pay for some big changes.
CNA - Dec 16
Japan's military on Thursday fired five servicemen and punished four others in a sexual assault case brought by a former soldier, prompting a rare investigation across the Defense Ministry that found more than 100 other complaints of harassment, officials said.
AP - Dec 15
Boosting military spending may be Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s best hope of reviving his sinking popularity, but there is a catch, analysts say: paying for it with unpopular new taxes could undermine an already wobbly premiership.
Kyodo - Dec 15
The Japanese government exercised Wednesday its "right to question" the Unification Church for the second time, as it continues investigating the controversial religious group with an eye on a court order to remove the organization's status as a religious corporation with tax benefits.
Nikkei - Dec 14
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida faces rare open dissent from his cabinet over his call to raise taxes to fund an increase in defense spending, with ministers arguing that it is too soon to talk about putting such a burden on the public.
Nikkei - Dec 13
Japanese policymakers will move forward with a proposal for a minimum income tax rate targeting high earners making more than 3 billion yen ($22 million) a year, Nikkei has learned.
yomiuri.co.jp - Dec 10
Fraudulent claims for coronavirus pandemic-related subsidies worth more than Y500 million had been identified as of September, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned.
Nikkei - Dec 09
Japan, the U.K. and Italy have agreed to jointly develop next-generation fighter aircraft by 2035, the three countries announced on Friday, a collaborative effort that reflects the need to respond together to growing geopolitical threats from the likes of China and Russia.
NHK - Dec 09
Japan's Lower House has passed a bill that would regulate religious donations, including those to the group formerly known as the Unification Church.
NHK - Dec 03
Japan's ruling coalition said the country should be able to launch a "counterstrike" if it's targeted by an armed attack.
laprensalatina.com - Nov 29
Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota said on Monday that the Myanmar military government used him for propaganda as they made him pose with an anti-junta banner and used the photos as evidence to jail him on sedition charges.
NHK - Nov 26
The widow of a deceased Finance Ministry official said she is disappointed with a civil court ruling that failed to reveal any information about how her husband was pressured to falsify government documents.
Nikkei - Nov 21
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sacked internal affairs minister Minoru Terada on Sunday, as pressure built on the premier to fire him over a funds-related scandal amid falling support ratings for his Cabinet.
NHK - Nov 18
Japan's top government spokesperson says what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile was fired from near the west coast of the Korean Peninsula at around 10:14 a.m. on Friday.
Nikkei - Nov 18
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on Thursday to work together to build a stable relationship between Asia's two largest economies, according to Tokyo, as tensions mount over Taiwan.
Nikkei - Nov 17
Myanmar's military regime has released former U.K. Ambassador Vicky Bowman, an Australian economist and Aung San Suu Kyi aide Sean Turnell, and Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota from prison as it attempts to mitigate a growing backlash against the generals.