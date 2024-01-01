Video Games Inspired by Japan

Japanese culture is inspiring to many. Its rich history and global comic book or manga industry have enraptured the world.

So, it's no surprise that there are lots of game developers that have gone for Japanese-inspired titles.

When it comes to games, some of them are set in a modern era while others take on a historical approach. Either way, Japanese gamers, and gamers worldwide get some amazing titles. Here are some such games:

Yakuza 0

The Yakuza franchise has lots of titles to offer, but if you're looking to get started right at the beginning then Yakuza 0 is the game for you. As a player, you'll get to create a character and climb the ranks of the Yakuza. It's an open-world game set in modern Japan and you'll get to fight rival criminals as you build your empire. The visuals are nice and so are the mechanics which is why this game provides you with an experience like no other.

Yakuza is a criminal organization in Japan and has been around for years. You will get to notice these kinds of individuals as they have striking tattoos, and you can get one in Yakuza 0, once you become a member. There are lots of films and documentaries about them, but Yakuza 0 will give you a safer experience.

Ghost of Tsushima

When someone mentions Japan, people usually think of cherry blossom trees and samurai. And samurai is the name of the game when you have Ghost of Tsushima. You will step in the shoes of Jin and take on the role of a samurai. The game takes place on the island of Tsushima and you'll get to have picturesque gameplay with amazing mechanics and some of the best stealth moves as you're clearing out camps of enemies. The game is set in feudal Japan and you'll even get to fight the Mongols looking to take the land.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

In some way, Sekiro and Ghost of Tsushima are similar in that they feature a rogue warrior. Sekiro is defeated by a rival clan and his lord is kidnapped. It will be your mission to save him, and you'll become a shinobi to do so. You can crawl below houses and jump on roofs with handy tools. With your trusty katana by your side, you'll get to rip through enemies. But this isn't your classic action game as you'll need patience and skill to get to the end. In other words, think of a Dark Souls game set in Sengoku era Japan.