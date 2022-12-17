Daiya Seto makes history as three more records fall at short-course worlds
MELBOURNE, Dec 17 (Japan Times) - Japanese master Daiya Seto became the first swimmer ever to claim six straight world titles in the same event at a short-course championships Saturday as Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte smashed the women’s 50-meter breaststroke record.
Two further world records tumbled on day five in Melbourne — in the men’s and women’s mixed 4×50-meter relays.
Seto, 28, swam a storming breaststroke leg to claim the lead then powered home with his unbeatable freestyle to win the 400-meter medley in 3 minutes, 55.75 seconds.
It was the sixth consecutive time he has won gold, a feat never achieved before at either a short-course or long-course world championships. ...continue reading
Football: J-League 1st division to feature 20 teams from 2024
Kyodo - Dec 15
The J-League first division will feature 20 teams from the 2024 season, an increase from the current 18, as part of a plan to enhance its level and competitiveness, a source familiar with the matter said Wednesday.
Inoue Naoya becomes undisputed world bantamweight champ
NHK - Dec 14
Japanese boxer Inoue Naoya has made history, becoming the first undisputed bantamweight world champion to hold all four major titles.
Can the Milwaukee Bucks win the 2022-2023 NBA season?
newsonjapan.com - Dec 14
The 2022-2023 NBA title race is wide open, and while the Golden State Warriors are by far the team that has won 4 NBA wins over the past eight seasons, in pre-season polls, pundits favored another club, the Milwaukee Bucks.
Amateur gymnasts in Japan set world record for back handsprings
NHK - Dec 12
Amateur gymnasts in Japan have set a world record for the most people doing back handsprings simultaneously.
Samurai Blue get hero's welcome on return to Japan from World Cup in Qatar
Japan Times - Dec 08
Japan’s national soccer team returned home on Wednesday having surprised the world with group-stage wins over Germany and Spain in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, eventually exiting in the round of 16 on penalties to Croatia.
Ohtani wins All-MLB Team awards for 2nd straight year
NHK - Dec 07
Japanese Major Leaguer Ohtani Shohei of the Los Angeles Angels has been chosen as a starting pitcher and designated hitter for the All-MLB Team.
Japanese fans applaud Samurai Blue despite loss to Croatia on penalties
NHK - Dec 06
Hundreds of soccer fans witnessed Japan's heartbreaking World Cup defeat to Croatia at a public viewing spot in Tokyo. Their reaction to the loss, however, was largely positive.
Croatia beat Japan on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Reuters - Dec 06
Croatia goalkeeper Dominic Kivakovic saved penalties from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma and Maya Yoshida before Mario Pasalic netted the winning spot-kick in their 3-1 shootout win over Japan on Monday to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.
Mexico legend claims Spain deliberately lost to Japan in controversial World Cup clash
mirror.co.uk - Dec 03
Hugo Sanchez believes Spain deliberately lost to Japan on Thursday night to avoid a last-16 clash against Croatia and a potential quarter-final against Brazil at the World Cup.
World Cup redemption for Japan coach 29 years later in Qatar
AP - Dec 02
The “Agony of Doha” came 29 years ago, and Hajime Moriyasu experienced it first-hand as a midfielder on Japan’s national soccer team.
Japan complete epic turnaround to beat Spain and top Group E
thesportsman.com - Dec 02
In the space of six second half minutes, Japan launched and completed an epic World Cup turnaround that saw them top Group E and beat Spain 2-1 on the night.
Japanese centre-back Yuki Kobayashi joins Celtic from Vissel Kobe
newsonjapan.com - Dec 01
Celtic have once again exploited the Japanese football market by signing Vissel Kobe centre-back, Yuki Kobayashi.
Japanese fans tidy up, say ‘thank you’ at World Cup
taipeitimes.com - Nov 28
The sight of Japanese fans at a World Cup bagging trash after a match - win or lose - always surprises non-Japanese. Japanese players are famous for doing the same in their team dressing room: hanging up towels, cleaning the floor and even leaving a thank-you note.
Costa Rica blow Group E open with victory over Japan
newsday - Nov 28
Costa Rica kept their chances alive of qualifying for the round of 16 with a 1-0 win over Japan in Group E at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.
Rank-and-filer Abi wins Kyushu sumo tournament after 3-way playoff
NHK - Nov 28
Rank-and-file wrestler Abi has won the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament after the first three-way playoff in 28 years.
