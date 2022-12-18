Japan says North Korea fires what appears to be 2 ballistic missiles

Japan's Defense Ministry says North Korea has fired what appears to be two ballistic missiles. Government officials say both missiles have apparently landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

There have been no reports of damage to Japanese vessels and aircraft so far.

South Korea's military says Pyongyang launched two ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Sunday.

North Korea has fired missiles with unprecedented frequency this year.

Japanese officials say the launch this time is the 35th in 2022 including cruise missiles.

Among them, 16 occurred from late September to the end of November. Pyongyang says it fired a new intercontinental ballistic missile on November 18.