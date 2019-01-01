Ever wanted to know what it's like to have lunch at a Japanese Elementary school?

Japanese teachers rebel against 'work without limits'

globelivemedia.com - Dec 18

In one of the last notes in his diary, the Japanese professor Yoshio Kudo lamented working hours that started early and could last until almost midnight. Two months later, he suffered a "karoshi", a death from overwork.

How Good are Japan's School Lunches?

Junk Food Japan - Dec 18

Ever wanted to know what it's like to have lunch at a Japanese Elementary school?

Japan's most endangered languages face extinction

economist.com - Dec 16

Ikema ryuichi stands in the museum his mother built on Yonaguni, a coral-reef-fringed tropical island and south-western outpost of Japan.

A Beautiful History of Japanese Timekeeping (WATER, FIRE, METAL devices)

Linfamy - Dec 15

A history of Japanese timekeeping. Clocks of water, clocks of fire, and clocks of metal for you to admire.

Japan to introduce certification for Japanese-language teachers

Nikkei - Dec 14

The Japanese government plans to establish a new national certification for Japanese-language teachers to ensure the quality of lessons at language schools for international students in Japan, according to a draft report compiled Tuesday by an expert panel with the Agency for Cultural Affairs.

Nearly 60 percent in Japan unaware of relaxed mask guidelines

leadership.ng - Dec 14

Nearly 60 percent of people in Japan were unaware of government guidance that wearing masks outdoors for protection against the coronavirus is unnecessary in most cases, recent survey results have shown.

'War' chosen as the kanji of the year for 2022

NHK - Dec 12

The Chinese character meaning "war" or "battle" has been chosen as the kanji that best symbolizes this year in Japan.

Japan OKs changes to system for recognizing paternity after divorce

Japan Today - Dec 12

Japan's parliament enacted Saturday legal changes that would allow the new husband of a remarried woman to assume paternity of children born within 300 days of divorce from her previous partner.

Japanese research team discovers over 160 new Nazca Lines

NHK - Dec 09

A Japanese university team studying the Nazca Lines, a UNESCO world heritage site in Peru, says it has discovered 168 new geoglyphs.

Park in Nagano to be closed following noise complaints from single household

NHK - Dec 09

A public park in Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, is set to be shut down this month following complaints about noise for years from a single household in the neighborhood.

Survey: Popular baby names reflect parents' wish for calmness

NHK - Dec 06

A Japanese insurance company says its survey shows that parents are choosing baby names associated with peace and calm in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine.

Police arrest 3 former nursery school teachers for suspected child abuse

NHK - Dec 05

Police in central Japan have arrested three former nursery school teachers on suspicion of assault on young children at the school.

Japan's births set to fall below 800,000 as decline hastens

Nikkei - Dec 02

Births in Japan are on pace to reach a record low of below 800,000 this year, according to the latest official statistics, raising the specter of its population falling below the 100 million threshold much faster than anticipated.

Japanese officials instruct nursery school to apologize to abused infants

NHK - Dec 01

Municipal officials in central Japan have instructed a nursery school to personally apologize to children who were abused by its teachers.

Ex-student awarded damages over high school rule that banned dating

Kyodo - Nov 30

A Japanese court on Wednesday awarded 970,000 yen ($7,000) in damages to a woman who left a Tokyo high school after being admonished by its principal to do so in 2019 for violating a school rule that banned dating by its students.