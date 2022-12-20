Snow in Niigata traps hundreds of vehicles in traffic jams

The snow caused traffic jams over a stretch of about 20 kilometers on Route 8 as of 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said roughly 800 vehicles were stuck in the area as of 1 a.m. but that the number fell to about 300 as work to remove the snow progressed.

Relief teams were distributing food, water and other supplies to drivers on the road.

Vehicles were also caught in traffic jams over a stretch of up to 20 kilometers in the nearby city of Nagaoka.