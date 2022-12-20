Snow in Niigata traps hundreds of vehicles in traffic jams
大雪で22キロ通行止め 国道に314台が立ち往生 新潟
Niigata, Dec 20 (NHK) - Hundreds of vehicles were trapped on a major highway running through the city of Kashiwazaki in Niigata Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast early Tuesday, as heavy snow fell in the area.
The snow caused traffic jams over a stretch of about 20 kilometers on Route 8 as of 4 a.m. on Tuesday.
Officials said roughly 800 vehicles were stuck in the area as of 1 a.m. but that the number fell to about 300 as work to remove the snow progressed.
Relief teams were distributing food, water and other supplies to drivers on the road.
Vehicles were also caught in traffic jams over a stretch of up to 20 kilometers in the nearby city of Nagaoka. ...continue reading
Dec 20 (ANNnewsCH) - 大雪の影響で新潟県柏崎市の国道では20日午前4時現在、約314台の車が立ち往生していて、22キロの区間が通行止めになっています。 ...continue reading
Snow in Niigata traps hundreds of vehicles in traffic jams
Hundreds of vehicles were trapped on a major highway running through the city of Kashiwazaki in Niigata Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast early Tuesday, as heavy snow fell in the area.
Neutrinos: The key to unearthing the origin of the universe?
Physicists have proposed that ‘neutrinos’ – one of the most abundant fundamental particles in the universe – could be the origin of all matter in the universe today.
English handbook of indigenous Ainu language published
A group of academics has published what it says is the first-ever English handbook of the language of Japan's indigenous Ainu people. The Ainu once populated a wide area of northern Japan.
Fukushima, Niigata prefectures hit by record 24-hour snowfalls
Record snowfalls for a 24-hour period have been observed in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, and Niigata Prefecture, on the Sea of Japan coast.
Japan says North Korea fires what appears to be 2 ballistic missiles
Japan's Defense Ministry says North Korea has fired what appears to be two ballistic missiles. Government officials say both missiles have apparently landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.
Japanese teachers rebel against 'work without limits'
In one of the last notes in his diary, the Japanese professor Yoshio Kudo lamented working hours that started early and could last until almost midnight. Two months later, he suffered a “karoshi”, a death from overwork.
How Good are Japan's School Lunches?
Ever wanted to know what it's like to have lunch at a Japanese Elementary school?
Japan divided by PM Kishida’s drastic security overhaul
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida justified the drastic overhaul of Japan’s security policy on Friday as necessary, given that tabletop exercises have shown current defences to be woefully inadequate to stave off an attack.
Daiya Seto makes history as three more records fall at short-course worlds
Japanese master Daiya Seto became the first swimmer ever to claim six straight world titles in the same event at a short-course championships Saturday as Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte smashed the women’s 50-meter breaststroke record.
Japan's Cabinet passes 3 key defense documents
Japan's Cabinet has reached a major milestone in efforts to revamp its defense strategy. It approved three key documents which reimagine how the nation should be able to defend itself and provide a plan to pay for some big changes.
Pacifist Japan unveils unprecedented $320bn military build-up
Japan has said it would begin a once-unthinkable $320bn military build-up that would arm it with missiles capable of striking China and ready it for a sustained conflict as regional tensions and Russia’s Ukraine invasion stoke war fears.
Video Games Inspired by Japan
Japanese culture is inspiring to many. Its rich history and global comic book or manga industry have enraptured the world.
Japan military probe finds more than 100 sexual harassment cases
Japan's military on Thursday fired five servicemen and punished four others in a sexual assault case brought by a former soldier, prompting a rare investigation across the Defense Ministry that found more than 100 other complaints of harassment, officials said.
International cruise ship operations resume in Japan after pandemic hiatus
International cruise ship operations resumed in Japan on Thursday after an almost three-year suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a ship operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Passenger Lines Ltd. setting sail for the Indian Ocean from Yokohama port near Tokyo.
Drinkers falling asleep in the road are dying in traffic accidents, Tokyo police warn
Police in Japan's capital are urging people to moderate their alcohol consumption this holiday season following an increase in deaths of drinkers hit by vehicles after falling asleep on the street.
Japan's most endangered languages face extinction
Ikema ryuichi stands in the museum his mother built on Yonaguni, a coral-reef-fringed tropical island and south-western outpost of Japan.
