English handbook of indigenous Ainu language published

A group of academics has published what it says is the first-ever English handbook of the language of Japan's indigenous Ainu people. The Ainu once populated a wide area of northern Japan.

Seventeen researchers contributed to the 700-page book recently released by a German publisher.

The book is the result of a seven-year project by the National Institute for Japanese Language and Linguistics aimed at expanding the base of studies beyond Japan.

The Ainu language is a rare tongue that cannot be linked with certainty to any language family.

Most academic papers about the endangered language have been written in Japanese, with few English articles available.