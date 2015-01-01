'Hentai,' 'Japanese' are most-searched terms on Pornhub in 2022

Popular porn-streaming website Pornhub's ninth Year-in-Review revealed that "hentai" is the site’s most-searched term for the second year in a row.

A Dec. 8 press release published by the online porn giant unveiled that “hentai” was closely followed by “Japanese.” The former took the No. 1 spot last year after placing second in Pornhub’s 2019 Year-in-Review.

Hentai retained the No. 1 spot this year, but the search term has been completely wiped off of Pornhub’s “Searches that Defined 2022.” According to the data, this year’s most defining search is “Reality.” ...continue reading