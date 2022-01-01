World markets taken by surprise as Bank of Japan shifts bond yields

The BOJ stated that the action is meant to “improve market functioning and encourage a smoother formation of the entire yield curve while maintaining accommodative financial conditions.” After an extended period of economic stagnation and extremely low inflation, the central bank implemented its yield curve management mechanism in September 2016 with the goal of lifting inflation toward its 2% target.

On Tuesday, the BOJ while maintaining its ultra-loose monetary policy stance, also kept its benchmark interest rate at -0.1%. The bank promised to dramatically speed up the pace at which it buys 10-year government bonds. In contrast, other central banks around the world are still raising rates and forcefully tightening monetary policy in an effort to control sky-high inflation.