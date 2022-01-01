World markets taken by surprise as Bank of Japan shifts bond yields
The BOJ stated that the action is meant to “improve market functioning and encourage a smoother formation of the entire yield curve while maintaining accommodative financial conditions.” After an extended period of economic stagnation and extremely low inflation, the central bank implemented its yield curve management mechanism in September 2016 with the goal of lifting inflation toward its 2% target.
On Tuesday, the BOJ while maintaining its ultra-loose monetary policy stance, also kept its benchmark interest rate at -0.1%. The bank promised to dramatically speed up the pace at which it buys 10-year government bonds. In contrast, other central banks around the world are still raising rates and forcefully tightening monetary policy in an effort to control sky-high inflation. ...continue reading
Nikkei - Dec 21
Spending by foreign and domestic travelers in Japan is increasing as the central government relaxes COVID-related restrictions.
albawaba.com - Dec 21
The yen soared to a four-month high against the dollar Tuesday after a surprise tweak to monetary policy by the Bank of Japan, which decided against hiking interest rates to tame decades-high inflation.
Economic Times - Dec 21
Markets were taken aback as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) modified its yield curve control (YCC) strategy. The bank permitted the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond to swing 50 basis points either side of its 0% objective.
NHK - Dec 16
The Tokyo assembly has enacted a local law requiring builders to install solar panels on new homes and other residential structures starting in April 2025.
Nikkei - Dec 15
Japan is about to fall behind Taiwan and South Korea in terms of economic output per person, forecasts show, as the yen's plunge against the dollar accelerates a reversal driven by a productivity gap.
cleantechnica.com - Dec 15
The Japanese EV market has been quite slow compared to other markets such as Europe and China. This is despite Nissan being the early leader in the market when it produced a mass market electric car, the Nissan Leaf.
NHK - Dec 14
Major internet company Yahoo Japan, online communication provider Line and e-payment firm PayPay say they will launch a new rewards point system next year.
blockzeit.com - Dec 14
According to research, NFTs in Japan are on the rise. This explosion in growth has attracted businesses and organizations to partner with NFT and blockchain platforms to launch innovative products
Nikkei - Dec 13
Japan's seasonally adjusted gross domestic product remained flat in October from the previous month with growth in domestic demand offset by negative impacts from external factors, the Japan Center for Economic Research said on Monday.
Nikkei - Dec 12
The global market for Japanese anime expanded 13% to an all-time high of 2.74 trillion yen ($20 billion at current rates) last year, thanks to streaming platforms like Netflix and fans eager to spend on merchandise for franchises like Pokemon and "Demon Slayer."
u.today - Dec 10
newsonjapan.com - Dec 09
NHK - Dec 09
Egg prices are surging in Japan largely because the cost of feeding hens is too. Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent those prices rocketing, and the spread of bird flu in the country has made matters worse.
newsonjapan.com - Dec 09
cointelegraph.com - Dec 08
After passing its landmark legislation on stablecoins in June, Japanese regulators are considering complementing it by restricting the algorithmic backing of stablecoins.
carwale.com - Dec 08
Mercedes-Benz has just opened its very first EV-only dealership and it’s not in Germany. The Stuttgart-based manufacturer chose Japan as the base for its first-ever electric-only showroom.