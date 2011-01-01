Japan plans to reduce reliance on grain imports
In a draft government proposal obtained by NHK, Japan, which is among the world’s largest grain importers, said it was necessary to boost domestic output of agricultural products and fertilizers to improve the country’s food security.
The proposal calls for a 9% expansion of wheat acreage and a 16% increase in soybean area by 2030, according to NHK. The government said in the proposal that it would provide help in converting rice paddies to fields and assist with investment in grain and soybean storage and processing facilities to achieve this goal.
The proposal also calls for a 20% reduction in the use of chemical fertilizers in the same timeframe, according to NHK.
The NHK report said the government plans to finalize the details of the proposal at a Dec. 27 meeting. ...continue reading
inverelltimes.com.au - Dec 22
Visitor arrivals to Japan have jumped to almost one million in the first full month since the country scrapped COVID-19 curbs that effectively halted tourism for more than two years.
sciencedaily.com - Dec 22
Since 1931, researchers have been investigating the therapeutic effects of Japanese hot springs, also known as 'onsen.' In 2011, the hospital conducted a massive survey of Beppu residents over 65 on their 'onsen' habits and health.
japan-guide.com - Dec 22
With Japan having a large selection of restaurants of an almost endless variety and with its complex culture and numerous unique customs, it can sometimes be a little stressful to dine out without worrying about making a cultural faux pas.
advisorperspectives.com - Dec 22
The year isn't yet done with rattling investors' cages. The Bank of Japan’s surprise widening of its yield curve-control policy on 10-year government bonds will have an impact far beyond its shores.
Nikkei - Dec 22
Japan designated semiconductors, batteries and nine other items as strategically critical material on Tuesday, in a bid to reduce the exposure of those supply chains to China.
NHK - Dec 22
Police in Niigata Prefecture, on the Sea of Japan coast, have confirmed that a woman found dead in a snowbound car died of carbon monoxide poisoning.
world-grain.com - Dec 22
Japan plans to make a concerted effort to reduce its reliance on imported agricultural products in the coming years, NHK World Japan reported on Dec. 20.
world-nuclear-news.org - Dec 22
Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) has approved a draft of a new rule that would allow the country's nuclear power reactors to be operated for more than the current limit of 60 years. The amendment will require parliamentary approval.
Nikkei - Dec 21
Spending by foreign and domestic travelers in Japan is increasing as the central government relaxes COVID-related restrictions.
Japan Today - Dec 21
A 52-year-old woman and her one-year-old grandson died after the car she was driving plunged into the sea at a port in Kuji, Iwate Prefecture, on Monday.
albawaba.com - Dec 21
The yen soared to a four-month high against the dollar Tuesday after a surprise tweak to monetary policy by the Bank of Japan, which decided against hiking interest rates to tame decades-high inflation.
NHK - Dec 21
Japanese weather officials say regions along the Sea of Japan may see more snow than normal over the next three months.
Economic Times - Dec 21
Markets were taken aback as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) modified its yield curve control (YCC) strategy. The bank permitted the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond to swing 50 basis points either side of its 0% objective.
NHK - Dec 20
Hundreds of vehicles were trapped on a major highway running through the city of Kashiwazaki in Niigata Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast early Tuesday, as heavy snow fell in the area.
scotsman.com - Dec 20
Physicists have proposed that ‘neutrinos’ – one of the most abundant fundamental particles in the universe – could be the origin of all matter in the universe today.
yahoo.com - Dec 20
Popular porn-streaming website Pornhub's ninth Year-in-Review revealed that "hentai" is the site’s most-searched term for the second year in a row.