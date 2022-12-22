Evening hot spring soaks lower cases of hypertension in older Japanese adults
One result they found was that onsen bathing after 19:00 is linked to a lower prevalence of hypertension. The research team hypothesizes two reasons for such results: lower stress and faster sleep onset.
Nothing beats a good soak in a hot bath, and when it really hits the spot, you can almost feel your worries and ailments diffusing out into steam.
Perhaps there is nowhere better to treat what ails you than the hot springs at the historical city of Beppu, located on the north-east shores of Kyushu. Not only does the city boast the most onsen -- Japanese for hot springs -- in the country, it is also a research hotbed for investigating the health benefits of onsen and treatments based on them.
In a paper published in Scientific Reports, researchers from Kyushu University's Beppu Hospital report that onsen bathing in the evening hours is linked to lower prevalence of hypertension in Japanese adults over 65.
Humanity's history with hot springs can be found as far back as ancient Egypt over 5,000 years ago. Onsen themselves are even referenced in Japan's oldest books and creation myths, and people have touted the health benefits of soaking in hot springs well into the modern age.
In 1931, Kyushu University founded the 'Onsen Therapy Research Institute' in the historical city of Beppu to study the therapeutic benefits of onsen. Over the 90 years since, the institute has grown to cover a range of modern medical fields including internal and external medicine, rehabilitation, gynecology, and cardiology. Nonetheless, it still conducts research on the health benefits of onsen and continues to make a name for itself as a national hot spring treatment research center. ...continue reading
