Japan reverts to wider nuclear power use in net-zero emissions push
The plan calls for "maximizing use of electricity sources that contribute to Japan's security and are highly decarbonizing," including renewables and nuclear power, as Japan seeks net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 while also ensuring a stable energy supply.
This would allow Japan to build new reactors and extend their lifespan beyond the current 60 years in a turn away from government policy adopted after the March 2011 Fukushima Daiichi meltdowns. But challenges remain, including the thorny issue of what to do with radioactive waste as well as local opposition to restarting facilities.
"We will follow a process to solicit a wide range of opinions," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said. He also called for a "whole-of-government" effort to address the lack of final disposal sites for radioactive waste.
Current energy policy targets 20% to 22% nuclear power in the electricity mix by fiscal 2030. The country aims to cut emissions by 46% by that year from fiscal 2013 levels. ...continue reading
NHK - Dec 23
The founder and former chairman of a business suit retailer has admitted that he paid bribes to win sponsorship rights for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Nikkei - Dec 23
Japan on Thursday set out a new decarbonization policy with a lasting role for nuclear power, allowing the rebuilding of aging reactors in a reversal of the phase-out plan adopted after the Fukushima disaster more than a decade ago.
NHK - Dec 18
Japan's Defense Ministry says North Korea has fired what appears to be two ballistic missiles. Government officials say both missiles have apparently landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.
straitstimes.com - Dec 17
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida justified the drastic overhaul of Japan’s security policy on Friday as necessary, given that tabletop exercises have shown current defences to be woefully inadequate to stave off an attack.
NHK - Dec 17
Japan's Cabinet has reached a major milestone in efforts to revamp its defense strategy. It approved three key documents which reimagine how the nation should be able to defend itself and provide a plan to pay for some big changes.
Al Jazeera - Dec 17
Japan has said it would begin a once-unthinkable $320bn military build-up that would arm it with missiles capable of striking China and ready it for a sustained conflict as regional tensions and Russia’s Ukraine invasion stoke war fears.
CNA - Dec 16
Japan's military on Thursday fired five servicemen and punished four others in a sexual assault case brought by a former soldier, prompting a rare investigation across the Defense Ministry that found more than 100 other complaints of harassment, officials said.
AP - Dec 15
Boosting military spending may be Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s best hope of reviving his sinking popularity, but there is a catch, analysts say: paying for it with unpopular new taxes could undermine an already wobbly premiership.
Kyodo - Dec 15
The Japanese government exercised Wednesday its "right to question" the Unification Church for the second time, as it continues investigating the controversial religious group with an eye on a court order to remove the organization's status as a religious corporation with tax benefits.
Nikkei - Dec 14
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida faces rare open dissent from his cabinet over his call to raise taxes to fund an increase in defense spending, with ministers arguing that it is too soon to talk about putting such a burden on the public.
Nikkei - Dec 13
Japanese policymakers will move forward with a proposal for a minimum income tax rate targeting high earners making more than 3 billion yen ($22 million) a year, Nikkei has learned.
yomiuri.co.jp - Dec 10
Fraudulent claims for coronavirus pandemic-related subsidies worth more than Y500 million had been identified as of September, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned.
Nikkei - Dec 09
Japan, the U.K. and Italy have agreed to jointly develop next-generation fighter aircraft by 2035, the three countries announced on Friday, a collaborative effort that reflects the need to respond together to growing geopolitical threats from the likes of China and Russia.
NHK - Dec 09
Japan's Lower House has passed a bill that would regulate religious donations, including those to the group formerly known as the Unification Church.
NHK - Dec 03
Japan's ruling coalition said the country should be able to launch a "counterstrike" if it's targeted by an armed attack.
laprensalatina.com - Nov 29
Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota said on Monday that the Myanmar military government used him for propaganda as they made him pose with an anti-junta banner and used the photos as evidence to jail him on sedition charges.