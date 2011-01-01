Japan reverts to wider nuclear power use in net-zero emissions push

The plan calls for "maximizing use of electricity sources that contribute to Japan's security and are highly decarbonizing," including renewables and nuclear power, as Japan seeks net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 while also ensuring a stable energy supply.

This would allow Japan to build new reactors and extend their lifespan beyond the current 60 years in a turn away from government policy adopted after the March 2011 Fukushima Daiichi meltdowns. But challenges remain, including the thorny issue of what to do with radioactive waste as well as local opposition to restarting facilities.

"We will follow a process to solicit a wide range of opinions," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said. He also called for a "whole-of-government" effort to address the lack of final disposal sites for radioactive waste.

Current energy policy targets 20% to 22% nuclear power in the electricity mix by fiscal 2030. The country aims to cut emissions by 46% by that year from fiscal 2013 levels. ...continue reading