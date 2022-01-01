Japan's discount store Donki reverses decision to replace mascot after uproar

Donki has more than 600 stores across the nation and is famous for selling multiple ranges of products at discounted prices. Donki's blue penguin mascot wearing a Santa hat 'Donpen' has become the store's identity.

Hence, when it was announced that Donki will replace Donpen it lead to a huge uproar over Japanese social media in the past week.

On Twitter, the store announced its decision to replace its penguin mascot with "Dojo-chan", which is an anthropomorphic representation of "do", a Japanese katakana character. No reason was stated for the change in its mascot.

The sudden decision to replace the mascot led to an outpour of angry reactions on social media. Few people posted their photos in Donpen onesies, while other people said that they will boycott Donki stores. ...continue reading