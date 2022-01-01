Japan's discount store Donki reverses decision to replace mascot after uproar
「ドンキ」公式キャラ交代 “反対”ネット上で殺到→撤回 「炎上商法？」の声も
Donki has more than 600 stores across the nation and is famous for selling multiple ranges of products at discounted prices. Donki's blue penguin mascot wearing a Santa hat 'Donpen' has become the store's identity.
Hence, when it was announced that Donki will replace Donpen it lead to a huge uproar over Japanese social media in the past week.
On Twitter, the store announced its decision to replace its penguin mascot with "Dojo-chan", which is an anthropomorphic representation of "do", a Japanese katakana character. No reason was stated for the change in its mascot.
The sudden decision to replace the mascot led to an outpour of angry reactions on social media. Few people posted their photos in Donpen onesies, while other people said that they will boycott Donki stores. ...continue reading
NHK - Dec 23
The former head of a major sushi chain operator in Japan has pleaded guilty to stealing confidential information from a rival company he used to work for.
wionews.com - Dec 23
The largest discount store in Japan, Don Quijote also known as Donki, was forced to reverse its decision of replacing the mascot after it faced massive protests from its fans on social media.
Nikkei - Dec 23
Japan's government revised up on Thursday its growth forecast for the next fiscal year on prospects for higher business expenditures and substantial wage hikes that are seen as underpinning consumption.
advisorperspectives.com - Dec 22
The year isn't yet done with rattling investors' cages. The Bank of Japan’s surprise widening of its yield curve-control policy on 10-year government bonds will have an impact far beyond its shores.
Nikkei - Dec 22
Japan designated semiconductors, batteries and nine other items as strategically critical material on Tuesday, in a bid to reduce the exposure of those supply chains to China.
Nikkei - Dec 21
Spending by foreign and domestic travelers in Japan is increasing as the central government relaxes COVID-related restrictions.
albawaba.com - Dec 21
The yen soared to a four-month high against the dollar Tuesday after a surprise tweak to monetary policy by the Bank of Japan, which decided against hiking interest rates to tame decades-high inflation.
Economic Times - Dec 21
Markets were taken aback as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) modified its yield curve control (YCC) strategy. The bank permitted the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond to swing 50 basis points either side of its 0% objective.
NHK - Dec 16
The Tokyo assembly has enacted a local law requiring builders to install solar panels on new homes and other residential structures starting in April 2025.
Nikkei - Dec 15
Japan is about to fall behind Taiwan and South Korea in terms of economic output per person, forecasts show, as the yen's plunge against the dollar accelerates a reversal driven by a productivity gap.
cleantechnica.com - Dec 15
The Japanese EV market has been quite slow compared to other markets such as Europe and China. This is despite Nissan being the early leader in the market when it produced a mass market electric car, the Nissan Leaf.
NHK - Dec 14
Major internet company Yahoo Japan, online communication provider Line and e-payment firm PayPay say they will launch a new rewards point system next year.
blockzeit.com - Dec 14
According to research, NFTs in Japan are on the rise. This explosion in growth has attracted businesses and organizations to partner with NFT and blockchain platforms to launch innovative products
Nikkei - Dec 13
Japan's seasonally adjusted gross domestic product remained flat in October from the previous month with growth in domestic demand offset by negative impacts from external factors, the Japan Center for Economic Research said on Monday.
Nikkei - Dec 12
The global market for Japanese anime expanded 13% to an all-time high of 2.74 trillion yen ($20 billion at current rates) last year, thanks to streaming platforms like Netflix and fans eager to spend on merchandise for franchises like Pokemon and "Demon Slayer."
u.today - Dec 10
Its listing is expected to take place in mid-February 2023. The exact date is yet to be announced.