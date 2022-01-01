Japan's discount store Donki reverses decision to replace mascot after uproar

「ドンキ」公式キャラ交代　“反対”ネット上で殺到→撤回　「炎上商法？」の声も

TOKYO, Dec 23 (wionews.com) - The largest discount store in Japan, Don Quijote also known as Donki, was forced to reverse its decision of replacing the mascot after it faced massive protests from its fans on social media.

Donki has more than 600 stores across the nation and is famous for selling multiple ranges of products at discounted prices. Donki's blue penguin mascot wearing a Santa hat 'Donpen' has become the store's identity.

Hence, when it was announced that Donki will replace Donpen it lead to a huge uproar over Japanese social media in the past week.

On Twitter, the store announced its decision to replace its penguin mascot with "Dojo-chan", which is an anthropomorphic representation of "do", a Japanese katakana character. No reason was stated for the change in its mascot.

The sudden decision to replace the mascot led to an outpour of angry reactions on social media. Few people posted their photos in Donpen onesies, while other people said that they will boycott Donki stores. ...continue reading

Dec 23 (ANNnewsCH) - 16日、ディスカウントストア大手「ドン・キホーテ」は、ペンギンをかたどったおなじみのマスコットキャラクター「ドンペン」を交代すると突然発表しました。  ...continue reading
Ex-president of sushi chain pleads guilty to stealing business secrets
NHK - Dec 23
The former head of a major sushi chain operator in Japan has pleaded guilty to stealing confidential information from a rival company he used to work for.
Japan revises up fiscal 2023 GDP forecast to 1.5%
Nikkei - Dec 23
Japan's government revised up on Thursday its growth forecast for the next fiscal year on prospects for higher business expenditures and substantial wage hikes that are seen as underpinning consumption.
Bank of Japan decision will ripple around the world
advisorperspectives.com - Dec 22
The year isn't yet done with rattling investors' cages. The Bank of Japan’s surprise widening of its yield curve-control policy on 10-year government bonds will have an impact far beyond its shores.
Japan seeks to release rare earths, 10 other critical items from China's grip
Nikkei - Dec 22
Japan designated semiconductors, batteries and nine other items as strategically critical material on Tuesday, in a bid to reduce the exposure of those supply chains to China.
Foreign tourist spending on high-priced goods surges in Japan
Nikkei - Dec 21
Spending by foreign and domestic travelers in Japan is increasing as the central government relaxes COVID-related restrictions.
Yen surges on surprise Bank of Japan policy move
albawaba.com - Dec 21
The yen soared to a four-month high against the dollar Tuesday after a surprise tweak to monetary policy by the Bank of Japan, which decided against hiking interest rates to tame decades-high inflation.
World markets taken by surprise as Bank of Japan shifts bond yields
Economic Times - Dec 21
Markets were taken aback as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) modified its yield curve control (YCC) strategy. The bank permitted the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond to swing 50 basis points either side of its 0% objective.
Tokyo enacts law requiring solar panels for new homes
NHK - Dec 16
The Tokyo assembly has enacted a local law requiring builders to install solar panels on new homes and other residential structures starting in April 2025.
Taiwan to surpass Japan in GDP per capita this year: JCER
Nikkei - Dec 15
Japan is about to fall behind Taiwan and South Korea in terms of economic output per person, forecasts show, as the yen's plunge against the dollar accelerates a reversal driven by a productivity gap.
Nissan Sakura Wins 2022-2023 Japan Car Of The Year Award
cleantechnica.com - Dec 15
The Japanese EV market has been quite slow compared to other markets such as Europe and China. This is despite Nissan being the early leader in the market when it produced a mass market electric car, the Nissan Leaf.
Yahoo Japan and two companies teaming up to launch new rewards system
NHK - Dec 14
Major internet company Yahoo Japan, online communication provider Line and e-payment firm PayPay say they will launch a new rewards point system next year.
Japan’s NFT Market on the Rise, Expected to Reach $1.36 Billion in 2022
blockzeit.com - Dec 14
According to research, NFTs in Japan are on the rise. This explosion in growth has attracted businesses and organizations to partner with NFT and blockchain platforms to launch innovative products
Japan's October GDP flat despite domestic demand lift: JCER
Nikkei - Dec 13
Japan's seasonally adjusted gross domestic product remained flat in October from the previous month with growth in domestic demand offset by negative impacts from external factors, the Japan Center for Economic Research said on Monday.
Streaming boom lifts Japan-anime market to record $20bn
Nikkei - Dec 12
The global market for Japanese anime expanded 13% to an all-time high of 2.74 trillion yen ($20 billion at current rates) last year, thanks to streaming platforms like Netflix and fans eager to spend on merchandise for franchises like Pokemon and "Demon Slayer."
Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Be Listed by Major Japanese Exchange
u.today - Dec 10
Its listing is expected to take place in mid-February 2023. The exact date is yet to be announced.
