Chinese buying spree empties cold medicine stocks in Japan

Cold remedies suddenly started flying off shelves earlier this month, staff at the stores said.

Drug stores in the vicinity of Ikebukuro Station said they are limiting the purchases due to dwindling stocks.

A particularly popular brand of cold medicine is Pabron Gold A produced by Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Some drug stores limit purchases to one box per customer and only display sample boxes on shelves. Customers are required to take the empty box to the register to make a purchase. ...continue reading