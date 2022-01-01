Chinese buying spree empties cold medicine stocks in Japan
TOKYO, Dec 24 (Asahi) - Drug stores in Tokyo are being forced to limit purchases of cold medicines due to a rush on stocks by foreign, mostly Chinese, customers.
Cold remedies suddenly started flying off shelves earlier this month, staff at the stores said.
Drug stores in the vicinity of Ikebukuro Station said they are limiting the purchases due to dwindling stocks.
A particularly popular brand of cold medicine is Pabron Gold A produced by Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Some drug stores limit purchases to one box per customer and only display sample boxes on shelves. Customers are required to take the empty box to the register to make a purchase. ...continue reading
Japan to begin extracting rare earth metals from seabed in 2024
Nikkei - Dec 24
Aiming to reduce its reliance on China for rare earth metals, Japan will begin in 2024 to extract the essential materials for electric vehicles and hybrids from the mud on the deep sea bottom in an area off Minami-Torishima Island, a coral atoll in the Pacific Ocean about 1,900 kilometers southeast of Tokyo.
Japan firms to stop insuring ships in all Russian waters
zawya.com - Dec 24
Three Japanese insurance companies will stop insuring ships for damage in all Russian waters due to the war in Ukraine, potentially affecting Japan's energy imports such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday.
Chinese buying spree empties cold medicine stocks in Japan
Asahi - Dec 24
Drug stores in Tokyo are being forced to limit purchases of cold medicines due to a rush on stocks by foreign, mostly Chinese, customers.
Ex-president of sushi chain pleads guilty to stealing business secrets
NHK - Dec 23
The former head of a major sushi chain operator in Japan has pleaded guilty to stealing confidential information from a rival company he used to work for.
Japan's discount store Donki reverses decision to replace mascot after uproar
wionews.com - Dec 23
The largest discount store in Japan, Don Quijote also known as Donki, was forced to reverse its decision of replacing the mascot after it faced massive protests from its fans on social media.
Japan revises up fiscal 2023 GDP forecast to 1.5%
Nikkei - Dec 23
Japan's government revised up on Thursday its growth forecast for the next fiscal year on prospects for higher business expenditures and substantial wage hikes that are seen as underpinning consumption.
Bank of Japan decision will ripple around the world
advisorperspectives.com - Dec 22
The year isn't yet done with rattling investors' cages. The Bank of Japan’s surprise widening of its yield curve-control policy on 10-year government bonds will have an impact far beyond its shores.
Japan seeks to release rare earths, 10 other critical items from China's grip
Nikkei - Dec 22
Japan designated semiconductors, batteries and nine other items as strategically critical material on Tuesday, in a bid to reduce the exposure of those supply chains to China.
Foreign tourist spending on high-priced goods surges in Japan
Nikkei - Dec 21
Spending by foreign and domestic travelers in Japan is increasing as the central government relaxes COVID-related restrictions.
Yen surges on surprise Bank of Japan policy move
albawaba.com - Dec 21
The yen soared to a four-month high against the dollar Tuesday after a surprise tweak to monetary policy by the Bank of Japan, which decided against hiking interest rates to tame decades-high inflation.
World markets taken by surprise as Bank of Japan shifts bond yields
Economic Times - Dec 21
Markets were taken aback as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) modified its yield curve control (YCC) strategy. The bank permitted the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond to swing 50 basis points either side of its 0% objective.
Tokyo enacts law requiring solar panels for new homes
NHK - Dec 16
The Tokyo assembly has enacted a local law requiring builders to install solar panels on new homes and other residential structures starting in April 2025.
Taiwan to surpass Japan in GDP per capita this year: JCER
Nikkei - Dec 15
Japan is about to fall behind Taiwan and South Korea in terms of economic output per person, forecasts show, as the yen's plunge against the dollar accelerates a reversal driven by a productivity gap.
Nissan Sakura Wins 2022-2023 Japan Car Of The Year Award
cleantechnica.com - Dec 15
The Japanese EV market has been quite slow compared to other markets such as Europe and China. This is despite Nissan being the early leader in the market when it produced a mass market electric car, the Nissan Leaf.
Yahoo Japan and two companies teaming up to launch new rewards system
NHK - Dec 14
Major internet company Yahoo Japan, online communication provider Line and e-payment firm PayPay say they will launch a new rewards point system next year.
Japan’s NFT Market on the Rise, Expected to Reach $1.36 Billion in 2022
blockzeit.com - Dec 14
According to research, NFTs in Japan are on the rise. This explosion in growth has attracted businesses and organizations to partner with NFT and blockchain platforms to launch innovative products
