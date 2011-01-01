Japan prosecutors to indict suspected Abe assassin
TOKYO, Dec 24 (inquirer.net) - Japanese prosecutors have decided to indict the man suspected of shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Kyodo news agency and other Japanese media reported on Saturday.
The decision follows psychiatric examination of the suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 42-year-old. ...continue reading
Why Japanese People Eat KFC On Christmas?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Dec 24
Many non-japanese people often ask me why everyone eats at KFC on Christmas in Japan.
Japan's QAnon members convicted of trespassing at COVID vaccination sites
Japan Today - Dec 23
A Tokyo court on Thursday found guilty five members of a group claiming to be the Japanese arm of U.S. conspiracy cult QAnon for forcing their way into local coronavirus vaccination sites earlier this year.
Woman sheltering in car due to power shortage died of carbon monoxide poisoning
NHK - Dec 22
Police in Niigata Prefecture, on the Sea of Japan coast, have confirmed that a woman found dead in a snowbound car died of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Woman, 1-year-old grandson die after car goes into sea
Japan Today - Dec 21
A 52-year-old woman and her one-year-old grandson died after the car she was driving plunged into the sea at a port in Kuji, Iwate Prefecture, on Monday.
'Hentai,' 'Japanese' are most-searched terms on Pornhub in 2022
yahoo.com - Dec 20
Popular porn-streaming website Pornhub's ninth Year-in-Review revealed that "hentai" is the site’s most-searched term for the second year in a row.
Drinkers falling asleep in the road are dying in traffic accidents, Tokyo police warn
ctvnews - Dec 16
Police in Japan's capital are urging people to moderate their alcohol consumption this holiday season following an increase in deaths of drinkers hit by vehicles after falling asleep on the street.
Man gets suspended term for temporary plane landing after mask refusal
Kyodo - Dec 15
A Japanese court on Wednesday sentenced a man who refused to wear a face mask aboard a Peach Aviation flight as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to two years in prison, suspended for four years, for causing the aircraft to make an unscheduled landing to remove the passenger.
Diabetic man dies in police custody after not eating for 3 days or being given medication
Kyodo - Dec 15
Aichi prefectural police have revealed that a 43-year-old unemployed man, who was being detained in a cell at a police station in Okazaki, died on Dec 4 after refusing to eat any food for three days.
Who are the Japan’s islanders living in the extreme south?
CNA Insider - Dec 14
Located to Japan’s extreme south, the Ryukyu Archipelago was the setting for the small but vibrant Ryukyu Kingdom that emerged 600 years ago.
Thai police bust alleged Japanese fraudsters
NHK - Dec 13
Thai police on Sunday arrested five Japanese nationals on suspicion of holding a man captive in Bangkok. The group was allegedly running a phone scam.
Japanese singer Ichiro Mizuki, "king of anime songs," dies at 74
Kyodo - Dec 13
Ichiro Mizuki, a Japanese singer known for being the "king of anime songs," died of lung cancer last Tuesday at a Tokyo hospital, his talent agency said. He was 74.
22 prison officers inflict violence on inmates in central Japan
NHK - Dec 10
Japan's Justice Minister Saito Ken has said that 22 prison officers in central Japan had repeatedly assaulted inmates from November last year through August this year.
Empress Masako turns 59; reflects on half a lifetime as royal
Japan Today - Dec 09
Empress Masako, on the occasion of her 59th birthday Friday, reflected on having spent exactly half of her life in the imperial family since marrying Emperor Naruhito in June 1993, saying she felt "deeply moved" by her years as royalty.
Yakuza may be blocked from using all expressways in Japan within the decade
soranews24.com - Dec 09
In 2011, the Japanese prefectural governments passed Organized Crime Exclusion Ordinances which prohibit companies from doing business with members of organized crime groups.
Former police officer arrested for 5th time for sexual assault and other crimes
NHK - Dec 09
A former police officer, who has been sacked from his post near Tokyo for sexual assault and other charges, has been arrested again for suspicion of another assault. He has now been arrested for the fifth time.
