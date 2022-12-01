Man sent to prosecutors after 3 found dead near Tokyo
Saitama, Dec 27 (Kyodo) - Police sent a 40-year-old man to prosecutors on a murder charge Tuesday after three people were found dead with blunt trauma injuries in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo.
Jun Saito is suspected of killing William Bishop Jr., a 69-year-old U.S. national, by hitting him with a blunt object and damaging his cervical cord on the premises of a residence in Hanno around 7 a.m. Sunday.
Bishop, his 68-year-old wife Izumi Morita, and their 32-year-old daughter were found dead outside the residence with multiple wounds on Sunday....continue reading
Japan to require COVID-19 test on arrival for China travellers
CNA - Dec 27
Japan will require COVID-19 tests on arrival for travellers from mainland China from Friday (Dec 30), Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, after Beijing announced it will end inbound quarantine requirements.
Man sent to prosecutors after 3 found dead near Tokyo
Kyodo - Dec 27
Police sent a 40-year-old man to prosecutors on a murder charge Tuesday after three people were found dead with blunt trauma injuries in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo.
Apple Japan hit with $98m in back taxes for missing duty-free abuses
Nikkei - Dec 27
Apple Japan is being charged 13 billion yen ($98 million) in additional taxes by Tokyo authorities, apparently for bulk sales of iPhones and other devices to foreign tourists that were incorrectly exempted from the consumption tax, Nikkei learned on Monday.
Fourth Japan minister exits PM Kishida’s four-month-old cabinet
rappler.com - Dec 27
Japanese reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday, December 27, becoming the fourth minister to leave the cabinet created by Kishida in August.
Record number of teachers took mental sick leave in Japan last academic year
NHK - Dec 26
Japan's education ministry says a record of nearly 5,900 public school teachers took sick leave for depression and other mental health issues in the last academic year.
Bank of Japan's Kuroda dismisses near-term chance of exiting easy policy
CNAcn - Dec 26
Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday brushed aside the chance of a near-term exit from ultra-loose monetary policy but voiced hope that intensifying labour shortages will prod firms to raise wages.
3 family members found beaten to death at home in Saitama Prefecture
Japan Today - Dec 26
A couple in their 60s and their daughter were found dead at their home in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, on Sunday morning. Part of the second floor of the house had also been destroyed by a fire.
'Work without limits': Japan's teachers battle for change
Japan Times - Dec 26
In one of his last diary entries, teacher Yoshio Kudo lamented workdays that started early and could last until nearly midnight. Two months later, he became a victim of karōshi — death from overwork.
‘See-through toilets’ malfunction in Shibuya
yomiuri.co.jp - Dec 26
Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward announced Friday that two public restrooms in the ward, known as “see-through toilets,” in which the glass walls of the restrooms become opaque when in use, had a problem that allowed people to see inside while in use.
Caution advised as heavy snowfall continues in mountainous regions across Japan
NHK - Dec 26
A winter pressure pattern around Japan has brought heavy snow to mountainous areas in northern and eastern parts of the country. Caution is advised against traffic disruption, as well as icy roads.
Riding Japan’s 7 Star Luxury Sleeper Train | Seven Stars in Kyushu
Solo Solo Travel - Dec 25
Today we will ride the most luxurious sleeper train in Japan, the Seven Stars in Kyushu around Kyushu.
Why Japanese People Eat KFC On Christmas?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Dec 24
Many non-japanese people often ask me why everyone eats at KFC on Christmas in Japan.
Japanese MSDF captain suspected of leaking state secret
Japan Times - Dec 24
A Maritime Self-Defense Force captain is suspected of leaking information designated as a state secret, government sources said Saturday, the first time such a breach has come to light.
