Fourth Japan minister exits PM Kishida’s four-month-old cabinet
TOKYO, Dec 27 (rappler.com) - Japanese reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday, December 27, becoming the fourth minister to leave the cabinet created by Kishida in August.
Three other ministers have quit in close succession due to scandals, some involving funding and ties with the Unification Church.
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s close links with the religious group were revealed after the killing of former premier Shinzo Abe, and have been cited by public opinion poll respondents as a reason behind Kishida’s low approval ratings.
Opposition parties have accused Akiba of involvement in election law violations and of ties with the Unification Church, although Akiba has denied any wrongdoing. ...continue reading
Japanese MSDF captain suspected of leaking state secret
A Maritime Self-Defense Force captain is suspected of leaking information designated as a state secret, government sources said Saturday, the first time such a breach has come to light.
Aoki's ex-chairman admits paying bribes for Tokyo Games sponsorship rights
The founder and former chairman of a business suit retailer has admitted that he paid bribes to win sponsorship rights for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Japan reverts to wider nuclear power use in net-zero emissions push
Japan on Thursday set out a new decarbonization policy with a lasting role for nuclear power, allowing the rebuilding of aging reactors in a reversal of the phase-out plan adopted after the Fukushima disaster more than a decade ago.
Japan says North Korea fires what appears to be 2 ballistic missiles
Japan's Defense Ministry says North Korea has fired what appears to be two ballistic missiles. Government officials say both missiles have apparently landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.
Japan divided by PM Kishida’s drastic security overhaul
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida justified the drastic overhaul of Japan’s security policy on Friday as necessary, given that tabletop exercises have shown current defences to be woefully inadequate to stave off an attack.
Japan's Cabinet passes 3 key defense documents
Japan's Cabinet has reached a major milestone in efforts to revamp its defense strategy. It approved three key documents which reimagine how the nation should be able to defend itself and provide a plan to pay for some big changes.
Pacifist Japan unveils unprecedented $320bn military build-up
Japan has said it would begin a once-unthinkable $320bn military build-up that would arm it with missiles capable of striking China and ready it for a sustained conflict as regional tensions and Russia’s Ukraine invasion stoke war fears.
Japan military probe finds more than 100 sexual harassment cases
Japan's military on Thursday fired five servicemen and punished four others in a sexual assault case brought by a former soldier, prompting a rare investigation across the Defense Ministry that found more than 100 other complaints of harassment, officials said.
Kishida in a fix to revive his sinking popularity
Boosting military spending may be Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s best hope of reviving his sinking popularity, but there is a catch, analysts say: paying for it with unpopular new taxes could undermine an already wobbly premiership.
Japan questions Unification Church for 2nd time over illegal acts
The Japanese government exercised Wednesday its "right to question" the Unification Church for the second time, as it continues investigating the controversial religious group with an eye on a court order to remove the organization's status as a religious corporation with tax benefits.
Japan PM faces cabinet rebellion over tax hikes for defense
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida faces rare open dissent from his cabinet over his call to raise taxes to fund an increase in defense spending, with ministers arguing that it is too soon to talk about putting such a burden on the public.
Japan targets top earners with proposal for minimum income tax
Japanese policymakers will move forward with a proposal for a minimum income tax rate targeting high earners making more than 3 billion yen ($22 million) a year, Nikkei has learned.
Eateries fraudulently received over Y500 million in pandemic subsidies
Fraudulent claims for coronavirus pandemic-related subsidies worth more than Y500 million had been identified as of September, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned.
Japan shuns U.S. to sign next-gen fighter plan with U.K., Italy
Japan, the U.K. and Italy have agreed to jointly develop next-generation fighter aircraft by 2035, the three countries announced on Friday, a collaborative effort that reflects the need to respond together to growing geopolitical threats from the likes of China and Russia.
Japan Lower House passes bill regulating religious donations
Japan's Lower House has passed a bill that would regulate religious donations, including those to the group formerly known as the Unification Church.
