Luckiest Man Being Chased By 6 Girls At Once
Anime Explained -- Dec 30
A mysterious love letter winds up in Keiki's locker with a pair of white panties! Will he be able to find the panty-leaving-Cinderella?
Japan’s rural trains battle for survival
france24.com - Dec 30
Many small railway lines across Japanese countryside carry sizeable losses.
Princess Kako stars in birthday portraits, embracing elevated role after sister's royal exit
people.com - Dec 30
Princess Kako had a busy year of engagements, taking over many of the duties of the former Princess Mako.
Three more Japan airports to allow Hong Kong arrivals
Nikkei - Dec 30
Japan's transport ministry said Thursday the country will conditionally accept direct flights from Hong Kong to airports in Fukuoka, Naha and one near Sapporo after it had initially planned to ban them.
Japan eyes spring downgrade of COVID-19 to same level as flu
Nikkei - Dec 30
Japan is discussing a possible change next spring that would place COVID-19 in the same category of infectious disease as the seasonal flu, a move that could ease the strain on health care providers.
The Death of Tokugawa Ieyasu | Sengoku Jidai FINALE (Episode 64)
The Shogunate - Dec 30
After the end of the sieges of Osaka castle, Tokugawa Ieyasu finally reaches the end of his days.
Conveyor belt sushi's fascinating origin story
mashed.com - Dec 30
There's something appealing about the unique atmosphere of a sushi train or conveyor belt sushi restaurant. In Japan, the concept is known as kaiten zushi.
Beloved dog that inspired the iconic ‘doge’ meme is very sick with leukemia, owner says
miamiherald.com - Dec 30
The internet-famous dog whose quizzical expression inspired the ‘doge’ meme is very sick with leukemia and liver disease, the dog’s owner said.
Kyoto Japan / Japanese Street Food Perfect Guide
SAMURAI JUNJIRO Channel - Dec 30
Kyoto Street Food Tour - This Japan, Kyoto Street Food Perfect Guide introduces you to the food available at Kyoto's famous tourist attractions: Kiyomizu-dera Temple, Fushimi inari shrine, Nishiki Market, and Arashiyama.
Man fakes attempted murder of himself after ‘feeling exhausted from work’
Japan Today - Dec 29
Police in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 50-year-old man who claimed he was stabbed by a stranger on Dec 20, but who actually stabbed himself to make it look like someone tried to kill him.
46-year-old woman arrested for stabbing 13-year-old son to death
Japan Today - Dec 28
Police in Nasushiobara, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 13-year-old son.
Japan to require COVID-19 test on arrival for China travellers
CNA - Dec 27
Japan will require COVID-19 tests on arrival for travellers from mainland China from Friday (Dec 30), Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, after Beijing announced it will end inbound quarantine requirements.
Man sent to prosecutors after 3 found dead near Tokyo
Kyodo - Dec 27
Police sent a 40-year-old man to prosecutors on a murder charge Tuesday after three people were found dead with blunt trauma injuries in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo.
Apple Japan hit with $98m in back taxes for missing duty-free abuses
Nikkei - Dec 27
Apple Japan is being charged 13 billion yen ($98 million) in additional taxes by Tokyo authorities, apparently for bulk sales of iPhones and other devices to foreign tourists that were incorrectly exempted from the consumption tax, Nikkei learned on Monday.
Fourth Japan minister exits PM Kishida’s four-month-old cabinet
rappler.com - Dec 27
Japanese reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday, December 27, becoming the fourth minister to leave the cabinet created by Kishida in August.
Record number of teachers took mental sick leave in Japan last academic year
NHK - Dec 26
Japan's education ministry says a record of nearly 5,900 public school teachers took sick leave for depression and other mental health issues in the last academic year.
