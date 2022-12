Kyoto Japan / Japanese Street Food Perfect Guide

, Dec 30 ( SAMURAI JUNJIRO Channel ) - Kyoto Street Food Tour - This Japan, Kyoto Street Food Perfect Guide introduces you to the food available at Kyoto's famous tourist attractions: Kiyomizu-dera Temple, Fushimi inari shrine, Nishiki Market, and Arashiyama.

Matcha green tea, dango (dumplings), warabimochi (rice cakes), wagyu sushi, tempura, and many other delicious foods are available in Kyoto.

We will also introduce you to Starbucks, where you can find the one and only Tatami mats in the world. ...continue reading